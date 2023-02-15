The A-game: Michelin-starred kitchens showcase their best in specially curated dining menus

Odette is the crown jewel in Singapore’s fine dining landscape. The only establishment to consistently feature in the local Michelin guide since its advent, it has garnered three stars in the prestigious red book since 2019.

Royer’s “essential cuisine” approach – a culinary style that celebrates seasonal ingredients and “honest cooking” techniques that hark back to his upbringing in a rural Auvergnian farm in France – underpins the Odette experience. “My grandmother, Odette, showed me how the most remarkable dishes can come from the most humble ingredients. She taught me the importance of adding a special touch to create dishes that excite the palate and fill the heart,” he said.

One such example is the restaurant’s perennial signature dish, Kampot Pepper Pigeon, which is part of the Citi ULTIMA curated menu. The dish features sustainably raised pigeon from Brittany, France, crusted with Kampot pepper from Cambodia. “We use this pepper because of its spicy, sweet and aromatic profile that complements the fullness of pigeon meat,” shared Royer.

DELIVERING AN AUTHENTIC FRENCH EXPERIENCE