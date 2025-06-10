Gastric cancer: Understanding the risks, symptoms and treatment options

If a patient presents with gastric symptoms, doctors may begin with a blood test to check for anaemia – a possible sign of gastric cancer, said Prof Kong. This is often followed by a gastroscopy, which allows doctors to examine the stomach lining and take a biopsy for further testing. If cancer is confirmed, imaging scans are used to assess how far the disease has spread – a critical step in planning the most appropriate treatment.

According to Prof Kong, chemotherapy remains the backbone of treatment for advanced gastric cancer. Recent advances in drug therapies, including immunotherapy and targeted treatments, have improved outcomes when paired with chemotherapy.

“Studies show that most gastric cancer patients respond well to the combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which trains the immune system to recognise and combat cancer cells more effectively,” Prof Kong said. “The other approach is targeted therapy, which uses drugs that bind to specific molecules on cancer cells, enabling more personalised treatment based on each patient’s unique cancer profile.”

Whether a patient is suitable for targeted therapy or immunotherapy depends on the presence of biomarkers – biological indicators that help doctors determine the most effective treatment. Key biomarkers include the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, programmed death ligand 1 and the more recently identified Claudin 18.2. These biomarkers have opened up new options in precision therapy for advanced gastric cancer.

Comprehensive biomarker testing is important to enable healthcare professionals to match patients with therapies tailored to their specific tumour profile, leading to better treatment outcomes. “Identifying a marker allows us to add a targeted therapy to chemotherapy, improving its ability to shrink tumours and extend survival,” said Prof Kong.

“For Claudin 18.2, which is present in about 36 per cent of advanced gastric cancers, new targeted therapies that use monoclonal antibodies to bind to this protein and block cancer growth have benefitted patients,” he explained.

WHY TREATMENT STILL MATTERS IN LATE-STAGE GASTRIC CANCER