Get the latest iPhone 16 at no cost, courtesy of M1
Sign up for an unlimited data plan and trade in any working iPhone for the latest iteration.
Launched in September 2024, the Apple iPhone 16 features powerful upgrades, including a 48-megapixel camera for high-resolution photography, an Action button for instant access to key features, large displays with stunning graphics for immersive gaming, studio-quality microphones for true-to-life audio and the longest battery life ever seen on an iPhone. All these features are powered by a personal intelligence system and the all-new A18 chip.
M1 is making it easier than ever to own this advanced smartphone, offering it at no cost with a trade-in – and you don’t even have to be an existing M1 customer to take this deal. This industry-first promotion allows anyone with an iPhone in good working condition to trade it in for the latest model.
TRADE IN AND ENJOY A BRAND NEW PHONE
If you are ready to upgrade, simply bring your current working iPhone to any M1 shop, ensure it’s backed up, and swap it for the iPhone 16 128GB (usual price: S$1,299) or the iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB (usual price: S$1,899) by signing up or re-contracting on an unlimited data plan starting at S$64.95 a month.
The unlimited data plan includes a 36-month monthly device payment period, unlimited data, 600 call minutes and 100 SMS messages. There is no contract lock-in period – if customers opt for early termination, they only need to pay the remaining balance on the device, with no additional penalties.
CUTTING-EDGE FEATURES
The iPhone 16 series offers a range of eye-catching options across both the standard and Pro models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in five bold colours – black, white, pink, teal and ultramarine – while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in four premium titanium finishes: Black, white, natural and desert.
The Pro and Pro Max models sport the largest displays yet, with the Pro at 6.3 inches and the Pro Max at 6.9 inches. Despite the larger screens, they remain lightweight with slim borders, enhancing both design and durability.
All models in the series benefit from enhanced battery life, with the Pro Max model offering up to 33 hours of video playback and 105 hours of audio playback, making it the longest-lasting iPhone yet.
For added convenience, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models can be activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan and store multiple cellular plans on the same device.
DRIVING EXCELLENCE THROUGH CONTINUOUS INNOVATION
As Singapore’s first digital network provider, M1 continues to push the boundaries of network innovation. In recent years, it has focused on expanding its 5G network to cover the entire island.
Working in partnership with Ericsson, M1 has integrated advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to fine-tune the performance and reliability of its 5G standalone network. As a result, M1’s true 5G coverage now reaches 99 per cent of Singapore.
In 2024, M1 was recognised with the Best Network Experience award by World Business Outlook and Mobile Operator of the Year, Singapore, at the 2024 Asian Telecom Awards. These accolades highlight the telco provider’s success in providing reliable, high-quality services to its customers.
M1’s commitment to innovation extends beyond network infrastructure. The company offers customisable plans, allowing customers to tailor their mobile and broadband services to suit their needs. This flexibility ensures that users receive services that align with their preferences and usage patterns, enhancing the overall customer experience.
Visit the M1 website or any M1 shop to learn more about exciting iPhone 16 offers.