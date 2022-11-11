Get the most out of your year-end getaway while keeping your guard up

With popular holiday destinations like Japan fully reopening borders, many of us have made plans to travel overseas during the year-end break.

But getting sick while you’re on holiday puts a dampener on the best laid vacation plans. As global conditions continue to pose health risks to travellers even past the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s only prudent to keep your guard up.

According to Dr Hazlee Abdul Hadi, occupational health specialist and medical advisor at BOSH Group of Companies, there is a spectrum of vaccine-preventable infectious diseases that one can be exposed to while on holiday.

For example, Hepatitis A, typhoid fever and traveller’s diarrhoea can hit those who consume contaminated food and water. Crowded, poorly ventilated spaces can increase one’s exposure to infectious diseases carried by airborne droplets, such as influenza, chicken pox and pneumococcal disease. Nature can also stand against one – insect bites may give rise to illnesses like malaria and yellow fever, while rabies can be transmitted through the bite of an infected animal.

“Every country comes with its own set of health risks. It is essential that one is well-educated vis-à-vis the region’s health landscape and be aware of how your current level of health may be affected,” said Dr Hadi.

He advises those with travel plans to consult a doctor four to six weeks before departure to check if vaccination is necessary, adding that most vaccines require a window of a few days or weeks to become effective.

Dr Hadi also highlighted that certain groups of travellers are more at risk than others – children under the age of 15, pregnant women, seniors over the age of 60, and people who are immunocompromised. Each demographic bears a unique immune system with different requirements to stay safe against health risks.

“For these vulnerable groups, it is especially important for them to schedule a pre-departure discussion with their attending physician,” he said.

STAYING SAFE FROM INFLUENZA