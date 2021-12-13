Get ready, roam the world again

Travelling abroad is a passion for many here in Singapore, a passion that has unfortunately ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while it has taken longer than expected, VTL agreements with countries around the world look set to kickstart travel once again.

The re-emergence of global travel, however, is still in its infancy, with rules constantly adjusted as authorities worldwide grapple to balance cross-border tourism with public health and safety. One thing remaining constant though is the need to stay connected and protected while out of Singapore. Thankfully, Singtel’s ReadyRoam plans make it convenient for travellers to enjoy uninterrupted mobile connectivity and its Travel Protect plan covers your COVID-19-related medical expenses while abroad.

CONNECTIVITY IS VITAL

Having mobile connectivity while on vacation is no longer a want or whim, but a need. As the world rides out the pandemic and its associated uncertainties, the purpose of mobile connectivity has extended beyond just relying on it to navigate unfamiliar streets, seeking out places of interest or updating your social media feeds.

Mobile connectivity enables travellers to stay in touch with loved ones back home and keep an ear to the ground so they can stay updated about the latest COVID-19 developments. It is especially crucial in providing access in today’s COVID-19 world, to show proof of vaccination or negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results, often via mobile apps, when visiting public venues with such entry requirements.

For instance, you will need to show proof of vaccination for entry to public venues in Germany using the open-source Corona-Warn App. The app uses Bluetooth technology to measure the distance and duration of encounters between two people. App users will be informed via the app if they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

Similarly, visitors to South Korea are required to use the COOV mobile app to show digital proof of vaccination. This app incorporates blockchain technology to prevent vaccination fraud and generates a unique QR code to confirm a user’s vaccination status.

Closer to home, Indonesia has also implemented the PeduliLindungi, a mobile app that not only facilitates contact tracing but also acts as a digital passport that makes accessing COVID-19-related personal information a breeze. By sharing app users' locations, the app provides colour-coded information of its user's COVID-19 status: black means infected, red means unvaccinated, yellow means vaccinated with the first dose and green means completely vaccinated.

The real-time digital COVID-19 vaccination and COVID-19 test certificates on PeduliLindungi mean users don’t have to prepare physical documents. Through the app, you can access the electronic Indonesia Health Alert Card, a mandatory health declaration form all travellers flying to and across Indonesia have to complete. You can also use its 'digital passport' function when you take public transportation in Indonesia and use its integrated QR code scanner to check in at various venues.

AN ESSENTIAL TRAVEL PARTNER

To keep ourselves sane and safe when travelling during COVID-19 times, a reliable connection is indispensable. Instead of obtaining a SIM card at your destination, data roaming plans from the home country are often as cost-effective as domestic data SIM and offer users the convenience of not having to swap SIM cards or carry a Wi-Fi dongle around while on holiday. As Singtel’s ReadyRoam plans show, roaming can be fuss-free and affordable.

The plans cover 81 destinations worldwide and prices start from just S$5 per GB. You can sign up for them with a few simple steps on My Singtel app up to 30 days in advance, so you won’t have to worry about your Internet connectivity when you arrive at your destination.

If you are travelling to more than one country, use the promo code ROAMDE from now till Jan 31, 2022, to get S$10 off Singtel’s ReadyRoam 81-destinations plan, which covers Europe, the United States and Canada, and ROAM5OFF to get S$5 off ReadyRoam 18-destinations plan. Single-destination plans to Malaysia, Thailand or Indonesia are available from S$5 per GB.

PROTECT WHAT YOU CARE ABOUT

Other than mobile connectivity, don’t forget to sign up for travel insurance, which has become more a necessity than an option when you head overseas.

You can now travel to approved VTL destinations with a peace of mind with Singtel Travel Protect, a comprehensive travel insurance plan underwritten by Great Eastern in partnership with Singtel. The plan covers up to S$150,000 of your overseas medical expenses (including COVID-19-related expenses) and allows you the flexibility to select price plans according to the duration of your trip. Singtel mobile customers will also get exclusive coverage for their mobile phones and mobile bills in the event of an accident during the trip or a flight delay.

Sign up for Singtel Travel Protect from now till Jan 31, 2022, and on top of getting 30 per cent off, you also get to enjoy Singtel's ReadyRoam 81-destination plan, which offers 3GB, for just S$28 (usual price: S$40).

Get covered, stay protected and be ready to roam the world again.