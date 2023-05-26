Giving children a voice: How World Vision’s Chosen programme empowers children in need

As an international humanitarian establishment, World Vision works with communities globally to tackle the causes of poverty and give children an opportunity to thrive. Each sponsor’s monthly donation of S$45 is pooled together to fund projects that benefit the child’s community – such as providing clean water, education, healthcare, nutrition, livelihood opportunities and child protection.

Such projects may seem basic to someone living in a developed country, but these can make a tremendous difference in less well-off communities. Said Ms Sor: “For instance, having water pipes means that children do not have to collect water from a river – which makes life safer for them. Even simple things like water-purification tablets can have a big impact on their health.”

To participate in Chosen, sponsors submit their names and photographs to World Vision. At a selection event, children are presented with a set of sponsors’ photographs. Once selected, sponsors will receive a photograph of the child holding their submitted photograph, accompanied by a letter explaining why the child selected them.

Ms Sor was chosen by three children in Sambour, Cambodia and was touched by her experience. “The children wrote that they chose my family because we have beautiful faces and we love one another. Learning the names of these children, reading about their ambitions to be a doctor and a teacher, and discovering what they enjoy doing made the whole experience more meaningful,” she said.

She has even encouraged her own children to participate. “When I asked my children if they wanted to contribute to the programme, they immediately said ‘yes’, even my youngest who is just three years old. Every month, my two older children, Zachary and Riley, who are in primary school, each contribute S$10 from their pocket money.”