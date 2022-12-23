Global businesses that are leading the way in Asia

Multinational corporations (MNCs) have had a long history in Asia, contributing to the economic growth of many countries in the region. As key Asian markets such as China and India become dominant players in the global economy, MNCs are expanding their presence in this dynamic region to bolster their growth.

The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES), which are presented by the MORS group, recognise inspiring leaders and sustainability advocates across Asia. It recently recognised four of these global entities – FORVIA Faurecia Asean, DKSH Vietnam, AETOS Holdings and JJ-Lurgi Engineering.

SAFER, SUSTAINABLE MOTORING

Automotive supplier FORVIA Faurecia Asean received two awards – Industry Champions of the Year and Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives, in acknowledgment of the contributions of its Asia Pacific vice-president Florent Herson.

Under the helm of Mr Herson, who moved to Thailand in 2011 to set up the Faurecia plant to supply vehicle components to Ford, FORVIA Faurecia has retained its market share by focusing on new technologies and sustainable solutions.

The group supplies a variety of components that contributes to safer mobility, like hydrogen storage systems that help reduce vehicle CO2 emissions and an intelligent headlamp system that adapts the brightness levels of micro-LED lights for improved visibility and safety. Moving forward, the company aims to achieve CO2 neutrality and develop zero-emission solutions.

GLOBAL COMPANY, LOCAL PRESENCE

A leader in the market expansion services industry, DKSH Vietnam won the Industry Champions of the Year award for its exemplary stewardship.

Part of the DKSH Global group, DKSH Vietnam leverages its extensive global networks and industry expertise to help companies in several sectors, including consumer goods, healthcare and technology, grow their business in Vietnam. With 18 locations across Vietnam and 4,700 employees, DKSH Vietnam is committed to building long-term partnerships in Vietnam to help local businesses thrive.

The company champions employee growth and engagement while giving back through its corporate social responsibility initiatives. Last year, DKSH Global donated over 1 million Swiss francs (S$1.45 million) in medical supplies and daily essentials to hospitals and vulnerable communities in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

LEVERAGING TECH TO IMPROVE SECURITY

Receiving the award for Asia’s Most Influential Companies, Singapore-based security solutions provider AETOS Holdings helps businesses improve security, safety and facilities management operations as well as track sustainability targets.

In September, AETOS signed an agreement with data analytics company Azendian Solutions to enhance the offerings at its next-generation 5G Integrated Command Centre (ICC) using artificial intelligence. The partnership will allow for improved fault detection and predictive maintenance, and offer a significant boost to productivity while reducing carbon emissions.

“With the vast amount of data collected daily via our ICC, it is important that meaningful insights can be extracted for our customers. Not only will this help them achieve desired sustainability and operational outcomes, it will also enable new business performance through the adoption of digital 4.0 capabilities,” said Mr Alfred Fox, CEO of AETOS Holdings.

GETTING THE MOST OUT OF LIMITED NATURAL RESOURCES

Malaysia’s JJ-Lurgi Engineering, a provider of customisable solutions for the oil and fats industry, received the Asia’s Best Performing Companies award for its commendable performance in Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

The company, a joint venture between Jebsen & Jessen and Air Liquide, has witnessed significant growth in the biodiesel, extraction and refinery sectors. From 2017 to 2020, the company held 74-per-cent share in the oleochemicals industry in South-east Asia. Oleochemicals, produced mainly by processing plant-derived oils, are commonly found in cosmetics, soaps, pharmaceuticals and other chemical products.

The oleochemicals market was valued at nearly US$27.3 billion (S$36.8 billion) in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2 per cent from 2021 to 2027. To tap into this growth, JJ-Lurgi Engineering recently announced a five-year plan to derive 50 per cent of its business growth from beyond South-east Asia.

Said Mr Jakob Helms, CEO of JJ-Lurgi: “As the market leader of the oleochemicals market in ASEAN and China, we are excited to accelerate and scale our business on a global scale."

Here’s how more Asian business success stories are being brought to the world stage.