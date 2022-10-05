Going the distance: How muscle health is key to living well

Mr Sebastian Hu, 64, is on his feet for close to half the day manning Tong Xin Ju Special Shanghai Tim Sum at Maxwell Food Centre.

His experience isn’t unusual. In conversations on the ground, hawkers often share about their long working hours – exceeding 10 hours almost every day. And according to the National Environment Agency, the median age for hawkers in Singapore is 59.

“That is no mean feat. From age 40, sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) sets in,” said Ms Anna Jacob, nutrition director, Abbott. “From there, adults may lose up to 8 per cent of their muscle mass each decade.”

For Mr Hu, having sufficient strength and stamina to go about his day is a priority. “Good muscle health is important because it helps me work and do the things I enjoy for longer periods, without fatigue setting in,” he said.

According to Ms Jacob, this understanding is spot on. Muscles help increase our metabolism, provide strength and energy for movement, and protect us from illnesses and injuries.

“Adults between the ages of 40 and 65 years old should be on high alert and take active steps to strengthen their muscle and body,” Ms Jacob said. “With the decline of muscle mass and strength, one could face a higher risk of disability or even loss of independence. Weakening muscles may also lead to more frequent falls and greater physical fatigue later in life.”

Still, it isn’t all gloom and doom with the passing of time. “While it’s true that muscle mass loss occurs with ageing, the good news is that the rate of loss can be slowed down. We can all benefit from starting early to maintain our muscle strength,” shared Prof Andrea B Maier, Oon Chiew Seng professor in medicine, healthy ageing and dementia research; co-director, Centre for Healthy Longevity at the National University of Singapore.

KEEPING COMMUNITY STALWARTS GOING

Professions such as running a food store and driving a taxi require strength and stamina to withstand long hours of work. Hawkers and taxi drivers are also pillars whose contributions facilitate the smooth functioning of society – a key reason why Abbott has chosen to engage these communities as part of its Ensure Stand4Strength initiative to boost muscle health awareness among the public.

To encourage these groups to build muscle strength, Abbott has distributed over 4,000 Ensure Starter Kits to hawkers and taxi drivers, via The Federation of Merchants' Associations Singapore and the National Taxi Association.

As a result of the Stand4Strength movement, siblings Ng Koh Hua and Richard Ng who operate China Street Fritters at Maxwell Food Centre now pay more attention to staying active and consuming a protein-rich diet. Despite working six days a week, the brothers make it a point to exercise whenever they can, in a bid to maintain overall muscle health.

HOW HEALTHY ARE YOUR MUSCLES?