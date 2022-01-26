A good career doesn’t mean sacrificing mental health

Ms Xin Hui Tang learnt about the Micron Foundation Scholarship at Nanyang Technological University in the first year of her bachelor’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. After she took up the scholarship and embarked on a three-month internship at Micron, she knew she was eager to start her career at the company.

Today, the 25-year-old is an engineer in the Process and Equipment Engineering Wet Processes department at Micron. For her, being part of the process of manufacturing semiconductor chips is empowering. “It is essential for so many aspects of our daily lives, down to the mobile phones we use. Knowing I have a hand in the process of enabling this technology and bettering the lives of others makes me feel fulfilled at my job,” she reflected.

According to Ms Tang, Micron’s many onboarding initiatives allow new employees to connect with their fellow colleagues. She also commends the company’s effort in recognising that communication between management and staff is a two-way street where the latter’s concerns are heard and acted upon. “I feel that Micron cares for its employees, not just its customers and other stakeholders. This encourages all of us to perform better.”

As a young engineer keen on expanding her knowledge and building her career, Ms Tang is heartened by Micron’s support. She said: “If I’m interested in a new subject, Micron helps by sourcing for suitable courses to support my learning and ambitions.”

Ms Tang is also proud of Micron’s commitment to diversity and equal opportunity hiring. Her current team features an equal ratio of men and women.

For those considering a career at Micron, she offered the following advice: “Don’t be worried about joining the semiconductor industry or be daunted by a steep learning curve. Everyone at Micron, from managers to supervisors, is highly supportive of one’s journey here.”

FROM CHEMISTRY TO THE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY