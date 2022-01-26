A good career doesn’t mean sacrificing mental health
To continue being a Great Place to Work, Micron is learning a thing or two from its junior employees.
The past two years of the pandemic have had a significant impact on workers’ mental health, with many quitting due to stress and burnout and others experiencing a shift in their work-life expectations and a desire to be heard in the workplace.
Today, jobseekers are more mindful than ever of the importance of a company’s culture, values and willingness to hear out feedback from all employees – even junior ones.
Micron Singapore, a provider of innovative memory and storage solutions, makes it a point to reach out to its junior employees and listen to their needs. Last year, the company was ranked sixth in the Singapore Best Workplaces 2021 and certified as A Great Place to Work. At least 91 per cent of its employees reported feeling welcomed in the workplace and having a sense of accomplishment and pride in their work.
Three of Micron’s employees share why they consider joining Micron a good career move, and why the company is a Great Place to Work.
A SCHOLARSHIP THAT LED TO A CAREER
Ms Xin Hui Tang learnt about the Micron Foundation Scholarship at Nanyang Technological University in the first year of her bachelor’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. After she took up the scholarship and embarked on a three-month internship at Micron, she knew she was eager to start her career at the company.
Today, the 25-year-old is an engineer in the Process and Equipment Engineering Wet Processes department at Micron. For her, being part of the process of manufacturing semiconductor chips is empowering. “It is essential for so many aspects of our daily lives, down to the mobile phones we use. Knowing I have a hand in the process of enabling this technology and bettering the lives of others makes me feel fulfilled at my job,” she reflected.
According to Ms Tang, Micron’s many onboarding initiatives allow new employees to connect with their fellow colleagues. She also commends the company’s effort in recognising that communication between management and staff is a two-way street where the latter’s concerns are heard and acted upon. “I feel that Micron cares for its employees, not just its customers and other stakeholders. This encourages all of us to perform better.”
As a young engineer keen on expanding her knowledge and building her career, Ms Tang is heartened by Micron’s support. She said: “If I’m interested in a new subject, Micron helps by sourcing for suitable courses to support my learning and ambitions.”
Ms Tang is also proud of Micron’s commitment to diversity and equal opportunity hiring. Her current team features an equal ratio of men and women.
For those considering a career at Micron, she offered the following advice: “Don’t be worried about joining the semiconductor industry or be daunted by a steep learning curve. Everyone at Micron, from managers to supervisors, is highly supportive of one’s journey here.”
FROM CHEMISTRY TO THE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY
Mr Paxton Chia Wei Xuan didn’t have a set route ahead of him in university, till he applied for the Singapore-Industry Scholarship in his first year of studies, of which Micron is a corporate sponsor. Despite majoring in Chemistry at Imperial College London, he chose to embark on an engineering career, joining Micron as a process and equipment engineer before rising to the ranks of a senior Industry 4.0 (I4.0) analyst.
“I believe that with a background in sciences, I can bring diversity in perspectives and ideas to the company,” the 28-year-old explained. “I’ve found that as long as you have the correct mindset and are keen to learn on the job, Micron will provide you with the resources and help needed to excel in your career.”
Another major attraction of working at Micron is its reputation as a world leader in innovative memory solutions. “My I4.0 analyst position is the perfect role to be involved in such initiatives. It is exciting to contribute to technological advancements in the industry and to know that I’ve played a part in making them possible,” said Mr Chia.
While he found it challenging initially to understand industry jargon and the complex company manufacturing practices, Micron’s in-house training programme helped fill the gaps in his technical knowledge. “More importantly, having helpful seniors and mentors accelerated my progress despite a steep learning curve.”
He recalled a roundtable discussion where it was brought up that new hires were often uncertain about how the company’s numerous internal applications integrated with one another. As a follow-up to the feedback, a system map introducing common applications was developed so that new employees could easily familiarise themselves with the applications.
Mr Chia also appreciates the flexibility offered to employees – open discussion of individual working arrangements with managers is encouraged. Even pre-pandemic, his supervisor allowed employees like himself to attend early morning meetings with their counterparts in the United States at home and go to the office later. “It may seem small and insignificant, but it does show that Micron cares for its employees’ well-being without compromising the output.”
DEVELOPING THE WORKFORCE IN A PANDEMIC
Mr Muhammad Nazri, a workforce development engineer at Micron, was hired in June last year when work-from-home measures were the default arrangement.
“Working from home, I did not have the luxury of turning aside spontaneously to ask my colleagues questions,” acknowledged the 26-year-old, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics with Honours from the National University of Singapore. “However, my team takes the initiative to ask if I need help, and they often go the extra mile by compiling checklists that suppported my assimilation and learning.”
The company also made sure to schedule face-to-face meet-ups where possible, including a lunch session with his department director. “My colleagues are very encouraging. At times, they schedule Zoom meetings to address my questions, and give recognition when I’ve done something right.”
Mr Nazri’s supervisor noted his interest in programming and encouraged him to pursue it, by using tools such as Robotic Process Automation, Tableau and Power Automate to download reports, as part of his work in developing and executing technical training programmes and resources at Micron.
Mr Nazri also taps on Micron University, a platform that centralises the company’s training programmes and allows employees to empower themselves with new skills for their careers.
Ultimately, the most important support for Mr Nazri is Micron’s culture of valuing individual employees and their contributions to their teams and the company itself. “What I really like about Micron is how diverse and inclusive it is, and how each employee has an equal voice in the company. Having my ideas and perspectives heard by my superiors makes me feel valued, and that pushes me to perform better and set higher goals in my career.”
He added: “This is the Micron culture, where everyone treats one another with respect. People in Micron are always willing to listen to others, regardless of seniority. Not having an engineering background is never a problem, because Micron respects and welcomes the different skillsets and perspectives that are brought to the table.”
Learn more about careers at Micron Singapore and why it is a Great Place to Work.