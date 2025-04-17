Got health issues? Here’s what you need to know before travelling

When Mdm Goh Li Yi* was planning a trip to Tokyo to see the cherry blossoms in 2024, she encountered an unexpected hurdle. The 62-year-old had suffered a minor heart attack the previous year and discovered her usual travel insurance no longer provided sufficient coverage as her condition was now considered pre-existing.

This is a common challenge for travellers with health conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or asthma. Most standard travel insurance plans exclude coverage for these, leaving individuals vulnerable to hefty medical costs while overseas.

Singlife’s new travel add-on for pre-existing medical conditions addresses this gap, providing financial protection for travellers with such ailments. With this added coverage, they can explore the world with greater confidence, knowing they are protected against unexpected medical expenses.

“At Singlife, we believe that pre-existing medical conditions should not be a barrier to travel,” said Mr Alvino Kor, senior vice president of general insurance at Singlife. “That’s why we introduced this add-on – to give travellers peace of mind and assurance that they’re covered for unexpected medical expenses related to their condition.”