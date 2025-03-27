GovTech Decoded: Demystifying tech for everyday life
Catch the vodcast series where public officers who specialise in technology unpack complex innovations and discuss how digital advancements are shaping Singapore.
When artificial intelligence (AI) tools first became available, Ms Nicole Lee was eager to explore their potential. Although her expertise was in journalism and engagement, she believed technology could be leveraged by anyone, including those without a technical background.
Having previously taught herself data analytics, she set out to master AI prompt engineering – the skill of designing instructions to get desired outputs from generative AI models. Soon, the GovTech engagement manager was successfully integrating AI into her work. “People were treating AI like an unpaid intern – offloading tasks to it – but for me, it became a way to refine my thinking, optimise my workflow and even validate my ideas,” she said.
Today, that experience fuels her mission at GovTech: Empowering others to understand and embrace technology, regardless of their background.
This mission aligns with GovTech Decoded, a vodcast on Spotify and YouTube that breaks down complex innovations and explores how digital advancements are shaping Singapore.
MAKING TECH CONCEPTS ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
While we encounter technology daily – from passport-less immigration clearance to interacting with chatbots – its inner workings often remain a mystery. Technical jargon can make it even more daunting. For those outside the tech industry, terms like “tech stack” may seem abstract and hard to grasp.
In episode three of GovTech Decoded, GovTech experts Liyana Fauzi and Charis Anne Lim simplify the concept of a tech stack – a set of technologies used to develop applications and streamline development – by using the relatable analogy of a Built-To-Order (BTO) flat.
Ms Lee, the only Singaporean finalist in last year’s inaugural Global Prompt Engineering Competition organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and the Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised that understanding technology doesn’t always require prior technical knowledge.
“A lot of people overcomplicate prompt engineering, for instance. But at its core, it’s about structured thinking and clear communication,” she explained. “It’s both an art and a science, and it’s for everyone.”
As an engagement manager, Ms Lee interacts with different agencies and professionals, each with varying levels of AI knowledge and acceptance. Appearing on episode five and six of GovTech Decoded gave her the opportunity to broaden the conversation beyond the public sector and share AI’s possibilities with a wider audience.
“My priority has always been to champion AI for non-technical users,” she said. “GovTech Decoded highlights the work we’re doing, the tools we’re building and the programmes we’re running to bring AI and tech to public officers and Singaporeans. I hope to see a future where AI empowers as many people as possible and where Singaporeans can harness AI in ways that work for them.”
A FUTURE POWERED BY TECH, FOR EVERYONE
By tackling key topics like cybersecurity and generative AI, GovTech Decoded showcases how tech can benefit everyone in big and small ways.
In episode two, cybersecurity experts Bryan Koh and Chloe Lim discuss how GovTech safeguards government systems while supporting agencies in their digital transformation. From role-playing as cybercriminals to inviting the public to spot and report vulnerabilities, they share exciting stories from the frontlines, equipping viewers with knowledge to better protect themselves and their loved ones.
Ms Lee believes that embracing technology – whether at home or in the workplace – requires a growth mindset. “At GovTech, we’re always excited about new technologies, building more advanced tools and pushing the limits of what’s possible.”
As part of her team’s efforts to make AI accessible, Ms Lee runs prompt engineering competitions and workshops for public officers, showing how AI can be customised for specific needs.
She hopes that GovTech Decoded will help more Singaporeans understand and embrace AI and technology. “The goal is to ensure that no one is left behind – that every citizen, regardless of background, can use tech confidently, safely and meaningfully,” she said.
Catch GovTech Decoded on Spotify and YouTube.