GovTech Decoded: Demystifying tech for everyday life

Ms Lee, the only Singaporean finalist in last year’s inaugural Global Prompt Engineering Competition organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and the Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised that understanding technology doesn’t always require prior technical knowledge.

“A lot of people overcomplicate prompt engineering, for instance. But at its core, it’s about structured thinking and clear communication,” she explained. “It’s both an art and a science, and it’s for everyone.”

As an engagement manager, Ms Lee interacts with different agencies and professionals, each with varying levels of AI knowledge and acceptance. Appearing on episode five and six of GovTech Decoded gave her the opportunity to broaden the conversation beyond the public sector and share AI’s possibilities with a wider audience.

“My priority has always been to champion AI for non-technical users,” she said. “GovTech Decoded highlights the work we’re doing, the tools we’re building and the programmes we’re running to bring AI and tech to public officers and Singaporeans. I hope to see a future where AI empowers as many people as possible and where Singaporeans can harness AI in ways that work for them.”

A FUTURE POWERED BY TECH, FOR EVERYONE

By tackling key topics like cybersecurity and generative AI, GovTech Decoded showcases how tech can benefit everyone in big and small ways.

In episode two, cybersecurity experts Bryan Koh and Chloe Lim discuss how GovTech safeguards government systems while supporting agencies in their digital transformation. From role-playing as cybercriminals to inviting the public to spot and report vulnerabilities, they share exciting stories from the frontlines, equipping viewers with knowledge to better protect themselves and their loved ones.