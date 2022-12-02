Growing leadership and business acumen for a new economy

Strategy doesn’t just refer to business – it also applies to one’s career and learning, as Mr Brian Chen’s journey in the workforce shows.

Mr Chen started his career as an engineer in 2006. By taking a hands-on approach through the years while working in various countries, including China and France, he gradually learnt the ropes of different business functions, such as sales, operations, human resources and finance. In 2019, he completed a country manager posting in the Philippines and relocated to Singapore. It was then he decided it was time to pause and review the next step in his career.

Mr Chen had three objectives: Combine his experience and knowledge for a more structured take on business, expand his horizons by gaining exposure to different business segments and technologies, and build a professional network.

With these in mind, Mr Chen applied for the Nanyang Executive MBA (EMBA) at Nanyang Business School (NBS), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Last year, he graduated as the Willie Wong EMBA gold medallist, an accolade awarded to the top participant of the cohort.

Now the general manager of CIRCOR Industrial Asia Pacific, based in Shanghai, Mr Chen said the EMBA fulfilled his objectives and benefited his career transition. “It helped me to level up and gave me frameworks for my career. The curriculum’s strong focus on technology, science and innovation was critical as these elements continue to be the most important parts of future businesses.”