Growing that online buzz: Content creation takes off with the power of 5G

Say what you will about social media, but platforms like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok are capturing the attention of consumers around the world, no doubt thanks to their wildly varied offerings of bite-sized videos that are easy to consume and just as easy to share. Connecting audiences of all ages through their creativity and wit, these short-form social media videos have seen their demand surge in recent years.

Believing that 5G technology has the power to transform the way creators produce content and connect with their audiences, Singtel, the provider of Singapore’s most powerful 5G network*, has stepped up to provide a seamless platform for them. By putting the power of advanced technology in the hands of these content creators, the stage is set for more high-quality digital creations.

NURTURING THE CALL TO CREATE

Singtel’s earlier efforts to bring 5G experiences to the public have seen some enjoying the roaring mettle of being an F1 driver in racing booths at Southside Sentosa and Mandarin Gallery. Others found themselves in an underwater world with a vivid livestream of RWS SEA Aquarium across the island. And for visitors to The People’s Gallery, the ability to interact with artwork from the National Gallery brought the pieces to life.

Teaming up with Mediacorp’s social media creative studio Bloomr.SG, Singtel aimed to empower local content creators with the applications of its 5G network.

Creators from Bloomr.SG's MCN Accelerator Programme were introduced to the latest 5G applications at The Future of Content Creation workshop organised by Singtel.



Thirty content creators from the inaugural Bloomr.SG Multi-Channel Network (MCN) Accelerator Programme – which aims to nurture the next generation of content creators in the local media space – attended The Future of Content Creation workshop organised by Singtel, where they were introduced to some of the latest applications of 5G technology. They also learnt how 5G can be used in a variety of ways to augment content production.

“I find 5G an interesting innovation,” said Twitch gamer and YouTuber Alie. “There are many uses for 5G in cloud gaming. Maybe content creators like us can do cloud editing in the future.”

Creators from Bloomr.SG's MCN Accelerator Programme got to try their hand at using volumetric video technology.



On top of lending the creators 5G devices and SIM cards, Singtel showcased how volumetric video technology (VVT) was used to make holographic videos, such as that seen in Holo Jams with Sam Willow’s Rriley. Using VVT, one could stream live augmented reality (AR) performances of the local singer and have them transposed across different settings – even in one’s living room. It allows for a viewing that has no set viewpoint, while reducing the number of cameras needed from 51 to just six.

At the workshop, creators enjoyed an exclusive hands-on experience with VVT, which has not yet been made available to the public. By tapping into the ultra-fast and ultra-responsive capabilities of 5G, they can now achieve better engagement with less equipment.

“5G has come a long way. I think VVT opens up many different ways of filming content,” said YouTuber Cheryl Chua of Sighpiebutterflyy.

As part of Singtel’s collaboration with Mediacorp, Mr Bill Ang, brand marketing director at Singtel, was also invited as a judge at Mediacorp’s content creator awards show The Pinwheels on Feb 11. “I think the entries that really stood out for the judges satisfy two important things – one is the content itself and the other is the craft,” he commented.

GREAT NETWORK, BETTER CONTENT

When it comes to the craft itself, Singaporean creators have come a long way, charming and entertaining viewers with their signature persona and stories. Harnessing the creativity of these creators to educate the public on 5G, Singtel and Bloomr.SG identified and funded select creators in the Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator programme with a grant of S$20,000. Two teams went on to bring their ideas to fruition.

One of the selected groups comprising Trevmonki and Let’s Talk, Folks, has produced a five-part web series Missing Piece about how Singaporeans maintain connections with others amid challenges during the pandemic. Another group comprising Minimoochi, Renee Chia, Alvina Ho and Shawn Koh will be exploring the funny side of new and lesser-known technology in their five-episode OMG Pranked series.

Shawn Koh filming a water bottle trick for his team's OMG Pranked series



To further showcase what its 5G network can do, Singtel recently collaborated with TikTok on a fun filter with the Singtel 5G Paint Portal Brush Effect. It calls out for users to invite a friend on a call to interact using the feature and turns whatever one writes or draws on the screen into an AR effect instantly. The special effects invoke more compelling interactions among parties and show how 5G is changing the way we connect.

In the hands of creators like Mingweirocks, the filter became his latest tool to trick his dad into doodling on himself. Others like Theaidilone painted an impromptu night club scene out in the open near Marina Bay Sands as his friend danced away. Such moments of spontaneous creation are now possible no matter where one is, thanks to the ultra-consistent 5G network.

A NEW STAGE FOR BUSKERS

Besides supporting digital content creators, Singtel also helped Singapore’s talented buskers, many of whom lost their stage on the streets in the wake of the pandemic.

The telco joined hands with creative agency BLKJ Havas and Mediacorp to launch Buskermercials, a platform for companies to leverage these music talents to promote their products and services. Singtel commissioned buskers to produce two jingles on its 5G capabilities, which were broadcast on local radio.

By providing new platforms and pushing the boundaries of content creation, Singtel shows that its 5G network is not just a technical upgrade, but it’s also the gateway to realising the creative aspirations of these local talents.

