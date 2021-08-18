A happy gut and body for enhanced immunity

The prevalence and severity of COVID-19 and its variant strains are a cause of concern for many people. There is no better time to take a closer look at your health, especially when it comes to boosting your immunity.

The human gut forms an important part of the body’s natural defence system. Trillions of microorganisms, majority of which are bacteria, live inside your gastrointestinal tract. A large proportion – around 70 per cent – of the body’s immune system lies within this tract, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

According to Mayo Clinic, a healthy microbiome in the digestive tract plays an important role in one’s health and in promoting a healthy immune system.

There is another reason why keeping the gut’s microbiome balanced is crucial for your well-being: Mounting evidence shows links between the gut and the way you handle your mood and stress levels, too, which in turn affects how you juggle life’s challenges in the new normal.

About 95 per cent of serotonin – dubbed the “happiness chemical” that influences mood – is manufactured by gut bacteria, according to an article published on American Psychological Association’s website. Several animal studies, including one published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2011, have shown that introducing good bacteria into the diet may reduce stress levels and anxiety.

It has also been posited that poor gut health has been linked to more severe cases of the coronavirus infection.

In a review published in January 2021 in the journal mBio, microbiologist Heenam Stanley Kim from Korea University’s Laboratory for Human-Microbial Interactions in Seoul proposed that gut dysfunction may worsen the severity of the coronavirus infection by enabling the coronavirus to access the surface of the digestive tract and internal organs.

TLC FOR THE GUT