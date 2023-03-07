Having Wi-Fi trouble at home? Here’s how to optimise your network to improve connectivity

Picture this: You are working from home and your folks are binge-watching the latest thriller series on Netflix. For some baffling reason, your Wi-Fi connection is spotty, so you get on a call with your Internet service provider’s (ISP) technical support team. After 42 minutes of troubleshooting, you are ready to throw in the towel – and throw out your router.

Tempting to do as that may be, experts from ViewQwest say that Wi-Fi routers are not always the culprit when it comes to connectivity woes. According to the ISP, the most common Wi-Fi problems reported by its subscribers are weak signals, slow speeds and intermittent connections, and these can be affected by other factors such as home layout, the number of connected devices and users as well as interference in the area.

“For instance, if a space is large, the Wi-Fi signal tends to be weaker as it has to ‘stretch’ to cover the area. Having thick walls can also cause weak Wi-Fi signals,” said Ms Jurist Francisco-Gamban, chief marketing officer for ViewQwest.