Hear better, with headphones built for hybrid work

When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck and homes became offices, many of us made do with our own tech devices and accessories, such as consumer-grade headphones. Intended originally for jogging or commuting, these headsets became part of our professional environment – used in everything from client calls to corporate webinars and quick catch-ups with colleagues.

As the world transitions to the endemic stage of COVID-19, hybrid work – a combination of on-site and remote modes – is here to stay. Thus, reliance on unified communications (UC) platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams has grown exponentially. At the same time, more employees are working from “third places” – co-working spaces, satellite offices or cafes – and need audio devices to ensure they can hear and be heard, no matter the level of background noise.

In a global survey of 5,017 participants by Jabra in June this year, 58 per cent of participants were using UC platforms without UC-certified headsets. Some 72 per cent of users who either were using consumer-grade headsets on UC platforms or were not using a headset at all said that they were aware of the benefits of an enterprise-grade headset and were willing to consider using one.

However, they either had not been issued one by their employers or had decided that they were willing to accept the lesser sound quality of their laptop speakers or consumer headset – resulting in the unfortunate compromise of their call experience.

Professional headsets like the Jabra Evolve2 series offer excellent call quality and comfort – an important factor when it comes to back-to-back online meetings – as well as UC certification, ensuring that users can simply plug and play with minimal technical difficulties. Like an ergonomic chair or height-adjustable desk, a professional headset can be a worthy investment in your health and productivity.

NO NEED TO REPEAT: AUDIO QUALITY MATTERS

In a separate follow-up study conducted by Jabra of 306 participants across six Asia Pacific countries, 48 per cent of participants admitted that they had received complaints about audio quality on their end, while 51 per cent had experienced audio quality issues from others during calls.

Those in the latter study who were not already using a professional headset were then issued a Jabra Evolve2 device on a one-week trial. At the end of the week, four out of five participants said that audio quality was the most important improvement when using the Evolve2 headset, compared to other devices they had used before. In addition, 94 per cent of those who had tried the Evolve2 said that they planned to continue using the device for work after the trial concluded.

This came as no surprise, since professional audio devices like the Evolve2 come with features like active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out ambient noise, as well as premium microphones that capture the user’s voice while filtering out disruptive background sounds.

That’s microphones in plural – some headsets boast up to 10 microphones, along with a boom arm to ensure total speech isolation as compared to consumer headsets, where microphones are situated away from the user’s mouth. Jabra’s Evolve2 85 headset also meets the Premium Microphones for Open Office standard, suppressing surrounding audio distractions – such as people chatting – to create a call experience that’s crystal clear.

This means more than just a hassle-free call – it could make a difference in how people perceive you and your ideas, professionally speaking. In a study, it was found that people rated a recorded physicist’s talk at a scientific conference as 19.3 per cent better when the recording featured high-quality sound, as compared to echo-prone, slightly distorted audio.

With long hours spent in remote meetings, it’s especially important to protect your hearing. Jabra’s professional devices are engineered with features like PeakStop to eliminate harmful decibel spikes – such as a video auto-playing at top volume – and SafeTone, which offers enhanced audio protection to ensure a safe listening level that meets noise safety requirements in both the European Union and the United States.

CERTIFIED COMPATIBLE

Many of us are familiar with UC platforms, but not many are aware of UC-certified devices, which have undergone rigorous testing in order to meet the platforms’ high standards for performance and functionality.

This means that the audio or video quality of the device enables the user to experience the best performance possible from the platform they are on, and users are assured of compatibility between the platform and the device.

To make this seamless experience possible, Jabra collaborates closely with its alliance partners. For example, Jabra works with Microsoft to offer a rich support function to the customers they have in common. This premium support line allows both companies to cooperate to solve issues that might limit a user’s experience.

In addition, the feature set of a UC-certified device will grow with the latest tech capabilities and work with the platform throughout all the system updates released. These regular firmware upgrades add features like voice pick-up for transcription to maximise the user’s efficiency.

Wireless UC-certified headsets also offer multi-connectivity across multiple brands and devices. For users on the go, the Jabra Evolve2 series allows you to switch from a meeting on your PC to a call on your iPhone without dropping the connection. You don’t even have to fumble for the right button: With some Jabra Evolve2 headsets, you can answer calls on both your phone and PC with the flip of a boom arm. All wireless Jabra professional devices come equipped with Jabra Link Bluetooth adapters for the best possible Bluetooth range and integration with computer softphone and software support from Jabra Direct.

For organisational customers, UC certification provides the benefit of enabling IT teams to manage devices remotely. No matter how far and wide your employees are scattered, the organisation’s IT teams can update firmware, troubleshoot issues and run remote diagnostic tests – creating a standardised experience and equal connectivity for all employees. Organisations using the Jabra Evolve2 headsets can use Jabra Xpress to manage their inventory of headsets.

Whether you’re the one listening or doing the talking, professional headsets like Jabra’s Evolve2 series are engineered to make your day at work more productive, comfortable and better for your personal and professional well-being.

