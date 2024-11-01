Host the perfect gathering this festive season, come rain or shine
Be it shielding your balcony from rain or keeping your living space cool and inviting, Ziptrak’s outdoor blinds create the ideal atmosphere for any celebration.
Christmas, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year are just around the corner, which means party-planning mode will soon be in full swing. With restaurants likely to be packed, many of us may find ourselves opting to host friends and family at home instead.
In Singapore’s increasingly compact living spaces, hosting calls for a dose of creativity. For instance, while balconies often double as laundry corners, they can also be transformed into a cosy, al fresco haven for entertaining guests. But with the festive season coinciding with monsoon rains, unpredictable weather can quickly turn your plans upside down – making reliable, weather-proof blinds a must for hassle-free gatherings.
WEATHERPROOF YOUR HOUSE PARTY
Designed and made in Australia, Ziptrak’s outdoor blinds help protect your balcony from the elements without compromising your home’s aesthetic. Unlike conventional track-guided blinds with zippers, Ziptrak’s patented side spline design features a PVC core encased in durable, anti-abrasion Kedar tape. This innovative design secures the fabric snugly within the tracks for a sturdier and longer-lasting fit, which translates into more durable protection.
Hosting a brunch for your close friends on a hot day? Ziptrak’s blinds not only keep your balcony cool by retaining air-conditioning, they are also UV-resistant and shield your guests from harsh sunlight.
If extreme weather strikes, like the Sumatra squall that recently hit Singapore, there is no need for concern. Ziptrak’s blinds are engineered to withstand static loads equivalent to wind speeds of up to 260km/h, so the storm won’t put a damper on your celebrations.
SAY GOODBYE TO PESTS AND DIRT
Nothing disrupts a house party quite like an uninvited guest – especially when it’s a large insect landing in the middle of the dining table. Fortunately, Ziptrak’s blinds go beyond weather protection. When lowered all the way down, they also keep pests at bay, with a unique PestOut pelmet dual-brush system that automatically cleans the blinds with each movement. This clever feature prevents insects from nesting while effortlessly removing dirt and debris.
In addition, all Ziptrak outdoor blinds are made with Greenguard-certified, UV-resistant fabrics that are treated with antifungal agents. This enhances their durability against the elements while keeping them cleaner for longer.
CUSTOMISABLE BLINDS TO FIT YOUR STYLE AND NEEDS
Homeowners have different needs when it comes to blinds, and Ziptrak offers a broad range of customisation options to suit any preference.
For starters, there’s a wide selection of fabrics available. ClearView is made from transparent, marine-grade PVC, making it ideal for those who wish to preserve the million-dollar views from their balcony. On the other hand, if you’re after total privacy and darkness, RainOut Blackout keeps out the rain and blocks out all light, offering a cosy, secluded environment.
For a balance between views and privacy, many homeowners in Singapore opt for the 1% PolyWeave material. This fabric provides ample protection from most weather conditions while letting you enjoy the scenery.
Customers can also choose between motorised and manual blinds. With the motorised option, adjusting your blinds is as easy as pressing a button. You can even programme them to open or close at specific times. Additionally, they can be seamlessly integrated into your smart home setup, syncing with voice-activated virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. This enables you to control the blinds using simple voice commands or even remotely close them at the first sign of rain.
If manual blinds are more your style, Ziptrak’s version features the patented SuperSpring system, which comes with a 10-year warranty. Not only does it enhance convenience, it also minimises the risk of strangulation hazards for children and pets.
For expansive balconies, Ziptrak’s PanoView system offers an industry-first solution: A single blind up to 6m wide within a single frame, ensuring that your panoramic views remain unobstructed.
DESIGNED WITH CARE
If you’re concerned about how the blinds will match your home interiors, fret not. Ziptrak’s blinds are made with high attention to detail – even the rivets are powder-coated and colour-matched for a polished and cohesive look that perfectly complements your home’s style.
Other thoughtful features include a child safety latch, which is particularly useful when hosting playdates. This latch prevents the bottom bar from being raised above railing height, reducing the risk of falls.
With their sleek design and impressive weatherproofing, Ziptrak’s outdoor blinds create an inviting atmosphere, making them essential for hosting a successful house party this festive season.
To find out more, make an appointment with any authorised Ziptrak retailer.