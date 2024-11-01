Host the perfect gathering this festive season, come rain or shine

CUSTOMISABLE BLINDS TO FIT YOUR STYLE AND NEEDS

Homeowners have different needs when it comes to blinds, and Ziptrak offers a broad range of customisation options to suit any preference.

For starters, there’s a wide selection of fabrics available. ClearView is made from transparent, marine-grade PVC, making it ideal for those who wish to preserve the million-dollar views from their balcony. On the other hand, if you’re after total privacy and darkness, RainOut Blackout keeps out the rain and blocks out all light, offering a cosy, secluded environment.

For a balance between views and privacy, many homeowners in Singapore opt for the 1% PolyWeave material. This fabric provides ample protection from most weather conditions while letting you enjoy the scenery.

Customers can also choose between motorised and manual blinds. With the motorised option, adjusting your blinds is as easy as pressing a button. You can even programme them to open or close at specific times. Additionally, they can be seamlessly integrated into your smart home setup, syncing with voice-activated virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. This enables you to control the blinds using simple voice commands or even remotely close them at the first sign of rain.