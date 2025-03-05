How automation is getting smarter with AI agents

The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in 2022 sparked widespread excitement, but its limitations quickly became apparent.

Enterprises deploying AI-powered chatbots soon found that these systems require explicit instructions at every step. While competent at handling straightforward queries such as a bank’s opening hours, the chatbots often struggle with more complex issues, like resolving a billing dispute or addressing a customer complaint.

The next evolution in AI aims to bridge this gap. Agentic automation enables AI agents to determine the logical sequence of steps needed to achieve a goal without the need for constant human oversight.

Mr Tomur Ho, director of sales engineering (South Asia) at global enterprise automation and AI software company UiPath, describes AI agents as intelligent virtual assistants capable of reasoning and self-directed operation.

“Agentic automation transforms the way businesses operate, enabling robots, agents, people and systems to collaborate more effectively,” he said. “By coordinating actions across these groups, agentic automation can streamline complex business processes that were previously too unpredictable or non-routine to be automated.”

THE FUTURE OF WORK