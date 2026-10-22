How to choose the right charger for your Apple devices
From a portable power bank for daily commutes to a foldable wireless charger for travel and a multi-device charger for the desk, Ugreen’s MagFlow and Nexode Pro ranges cater to different charging needs.
Choosing the right charger often comes down to where and how you use your devices. Those frequently on the move and without access to a power point may want portable power that generates less heat and has enough capacity to last through the day. Frequent travellers may prioritise a charger that can power two devices at once, while desk-bound users may need a setup that can handle a laptop and other accessories without adding to cable clutter.
Before buying your next charging accessory, consider four things: the devices you carry, where you charge them, how quickly you need power and whether you want to pack extra cables. Ugreen’s MagFlow and Nexode Pro models are designed with these needs in mind.
For the daily commuter: portable power that stays cool
For long commutes and busy days away from a wall socket, the MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh 25W (suggested retail price: S$154) combines portable power with Ugreen’s CryoPulse cooling system, which uses liquid cooling to help manage temperature during fast wireless charging.
Billed by Ugreen as the world’s first liquid-cooled Qi2 25W magnetic power bank, it recorded peak phone temperature during charging up to 10°C lower than the industry benchmark in internal testing. The power bank supports Qi2 magnetic wireless charging at up to 25W, bringing an iPhone 18 Pro Max to around 40 per cent in 30 minutes. For wired charging, the built-in USB-C cable delivers up to 45W.
The cable doubles as a carry strap, while a small display shows charging power and remaining battery level. Ugreen says the 10,000mAh battery can provide up to 1.28 charges for an iPhone 18 Pro Max, which could be useful on days when plugging in is not always convenient.
For the jetsetter: dual-device charging without the bulk
For travellers trying to keep an overstuffed tech bag in check, the MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W (suggested retail price: S$64.90) folds flat into a pocket-sized pad for easy packing.
Unfolded, it becomes a compact station for two devices, with a magnetic pad for a compatible iPhone and a separate pad for AirPods. The phone pad supports Qi2 wireless charging at up to 25W while the earbuds pad delivers up to 5W.
The phone snaps magnetically into position on the charging pad while AirPods can rest on the wide anti-slip pad. The phone section can also be propped up as a stand, keeping the screen visible for messages, video calls or Apple’s StandBy mode during charging.
Its compact footprint makes the MagFlow 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Wireless Charger 25W particularly suited to hotel rooms, bedside use and other settings where space is limited. It also monitors charging temperature and adjusts power automatically to help maintain stable charging.
The charger needs an external power source, and a USB-C power adapter is not included.
For the desk power user: multi-device charging from one place
Whether you work from home or hot-desk at the office, a setup that powers several devices from one place can help keep the workspace tidy.
The Nexode Pro 160W Charger with Retractable Cable (suggested retail price: S$140) has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a built-in 70cm USB-C cable. Together, they can charge up to four devices at once.
The charger delivers up to 160W of power in total. One USB-C port and the built-in cable can each deliver up to 140W to a compatible laptop, although the available power is shared when several devices are connected.
A display shows charging information at a glance. The charger can also connect to the UgreenConnect app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, where users can adjust charging modes, power settings, screen brightness and sleep time. Its SmartCharge feature automatically manages power delivery based on the devices connected.
Whether you are commuting, travelling or working at a desk, the right charger can mean less time thinking about where your next top-up is coming from.
Find out more about Ugreen for Apple on the Ugreen website or its official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.