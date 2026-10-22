How to choose the right charger for your Apple devices

Choosing the right charger often comes down to where and how you use your devices. Those frequently on the move and without access to a power point may want portable power that generates less heat and has enough capacity to last through the day. Frequent travellers may prioritise a charger that can power two devices at once, while desk-bound users may need a setup that can handle a laptop and other accessories without adding to cable clutter.

Before buying your next charging accessory, consider four things: the devices you carry, where you charge them, how quickly you need power and whether you want to pack extra cables. Ugreen’s MagFlow and Nexode Pro models are designed with these needs in mind.

For the daily commuter: portable power that stays cool