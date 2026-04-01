How companies are building a future-ready talent pool
Institute for Adult Learning equips professionals with practical tools and cross-industry insights to strengthen workforce capabilities.
When organisations talk about transformation, the conversation often centres on strategy, technology and systems. However, sustainable change depends on something more fundamental: whether people have the capability, confidence and support to adopt new ways of working.
For Ms Mona Soh, head of Parkway College at IHH Healthcare Singapore, workplace learning is not just a support function but a strategic lever. The 53-year-old said her enrolment in the WSQ Graduate Diploma in Workplace Learning (GDWPL) in September last year was part of IHH Singapore’s broader capability-building efforts, equipping her to take a more structured, evidence-based approach to workforce development and organisational resilience.
Beyond frameworks and methodologies, the programme also brings together professionals from different sectors, creating a learning environment where ideas and perspectives are exchanged.
“Learning alongside peers from different industries challenged my assumptions and helped me approach change with greater curiosity and adaptability,” Ms Soh said.
That spirit of openness and cross-sector interaction also shaped the experience of Ms Serena Lee, who heads health, safety, security and environment as well as technical development at energy storage and logistics firm Advario Asia Pacific. Ms Lee, 44, completed the programme in March 2025.
Both said the WSQ GDWPL, offered by the Institute for Adult Learning Singapore (IAL), helped them strengthen organisational capabilities, support transformation efforts and prepare for the future of work.
APPLYING LEARNING TO REAL-WORLD CHALLENGES
Launched in 2024, the WSQ GDWPL is designed to equip participants with critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, enabling them to identify organisational needs and develop customised learning strategies.
For Ms Soh, the programme’s appeal lay in its balance of academic rigour and practical application. “The evidence-based, practice-oriented curriculum emphasised real-world problem-solving,” she said. “I appreciated the strong facilitation, peer learning and mentoring, which created a collaborative and reflective learning environment.”
Ms Lee shared a similar view. “My classmates’ varied work and life experiences broadened my thinking. Hearing how others embed learning in sectors like healthcare and logistics showed me that while contexts differ, principles like engagement and continuous improvement are universal,” she said.
UPSKILLING FOR STRATEGIC WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION
With evolving business demands and rapid technological change, companies today recognise the importance of workforce upskilling through programmes such as the WSQ GDWPL.
According to Dr Sim Soo Kheng, director at the Centre for Workplace and Learning Innovation, workplace learning is integral to business performance and long-term competitiveness. “WSQ GDWPL offers a proven methodology to guide the design and implementation of learning and performance interventions. It aligns learning with business needs and performance gaps, and helps embed learning into an organisation’s DNA,” she said.
That people-centred approach resonated with participants. “People are the foundation of any transformation,” said Ms Lee. “Technology and systems can only deliver value if employees have the knowledge, skills and mindset to use them effectively. Investing in learning builds resilience, agility and trust – all critical for long-term success.”
At Advario Asia Pacific, this belief translates into tangible support. “The organisation fully funded my participation, which signalled its strong commitment to workforce development,” Ms Lee shared. “Professionally, it reinforced the importance of my role in shaping learning strategies. Personally, it was empowering – I felt trusted to bring back insights that could make a difference.”
Ms Soh concurred: “Senior management actively encouraged participation. Their support signalled trust in my ability to drive change and contribute to our priorities of leadership excellence and workforce development.”
FROM LEARNING TO MEASURABLE IMPACT
For Ms Lee, the programme’s impact was quickly felt at work. “At Advario, we’re now using skills mapping and gap analysis more deliberately, which has led to clearer training priorities and stronger competency assurance,” she said. “Learning is no longer reactive, it’s becoming data-informed and proactive.”
Ms Soh has also applied her learnings to support IHH Healthcare’s digitalisation journey. “The WSQ GDWPL equipped me with the mindset and skills to embrace digital transformation and artificial intelligence-driven change,” she explained. “I can now lead digital adoption, design hybrid learning solutions and help foster a culture of agility and innovation.”
BUILDING CONFIDENCE TO LEAD CHANGE
Beyond operational outcomes, the WSQ GDWPL builds participants’ confidence to lead organisational change with clarity and purpose. “I now see myself not just as a technical leader but as a learning enabler,” Ms Lee said.
Ms Soh also noted a shift in how she sees her role. “Through the WSQ GDWPL, I’ve gained additional tools and frameworks as an adult educator and learning consultant,” she said. “It has strengthened my approach to learning and development, and reinforced my role as a learning practitioner and strategic partner in organisational transformation.”
“Workplace learning is so much more than just training,” she added. “It’s about nurturing a culture where continuous improvement, collaboration and innovation come alive.”
Discover how IAL’s WSQ Graduate Diploma in Workplace Learning equips leaders to embed learning into everyday work and build organisational capability for the future.