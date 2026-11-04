How coordinated care can help seniors and vulnerable individuals find independence and purpose

When Ms Rose* first arrived at Thuja Home – a welfare home run by social service organisation 4S – even remembering to take her daily medication was a challenge.

Facing financial difficulties and family violence, she had no job or family support and little confidence in herself.

Over seven years at the home, Ms Rose progressed from taking her medication under staff supervision to managing her own schedule, with occasional staff check-ins over WhatsApp. Today, she handles her own health needs independently in the rental flat she shares with her friend, Ms Lilac*, whom she met at Thuja Home.

Their transition from welfare home residents to living independently in the community reflects 4S’ philosophy of person-centred care, which tailors support to each care recipient’s circumstances, needs and aspirations.

“Person-centred care understands the person as a whole – their strengths, relationships, interests and aspirations – and creates the conditions for them to continue participating, contributing and finding meaning in their lives,” explained Ms Nura Hassan, CEO of 4S.