How a creative soul sharpened her mind for business

Throughout her childhood, Ms Bella Han was – in her words – “always the most artistic person in the classroom”.

However, when it was time for tertiary education, she found that studying design did not suit her at all. In addition, she was uncertain if she would be able to make a living with her art. With the support of her parents, she left her native Taiwan for Singapore, where she completed a diploma in business marketing before enrolling in the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU) in 2017.

“Every industry, every brand and every product needs marketing,” she said of her decision to take up a Bachelor of Business in Marketing at JCU. “When you understand marketing principles, it creates a shortcut for you.”

JCU was a choice Ms Han arrived at after thorough research. One of the university’s pull factors is the unique JCU trimester system, which ensures that Ms Han was able to complete her degree in less than two years without compromising on the quality of her education.

“I am career-oriented and having a degree from a university with a good reputation is important for landing a job in Singapore,” she said. “Moreover, JCU provides career-centric courses that get students ready for the workplace.”

JCU recently became one of only four universities and business schools in Singapore to be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Less than 6 per cent of the world’s tertiary institutions offering business degree programmes are AACSB-accredited.

SKILLS TO SUCCEED IN THE WORKPLACE

Today, Ms Han works for game developer and publisher Wargaming as a digital content creator for its multiple award-winning military online game World of Tanks. Her job requires both creativity and marketing savvy, as she works on videos, infographics, storytelling and memes aimed at driving user growth in the Asia market.

According to Ms Han, the knowledge and skills she acquired at JCU have been immensely useful to her job. For one, the numerous opportunities to conduct presentations at her JCU classes taught her to organise her thoughts and speak confidently.

“In addition, the Principles of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour courses have trained me to think efficiently for new projects,” she recounted. “They helped me hone my creativity, which is beneficial for marketing.”

She is also more confident with the non-creative aspects of her role. “Part of my job is to monitor social media platforms daily and there are a lot of numbers to track. After studying data analysis, the numbers on the screen are no longer intimidating, but fun to interpret.”

Ms Han didn’t stop learning once she stepped out of the classroom. She added: “My experience as vice-president of communication in the JCU student council added colour to my resume. Organising events at JCU was not only fun, but also improved my marketing and event planning skills.”

A COMMUNITY TO BE INSPIRED BY

Beyond the academic learning she acquired at JCU, it was the people who truly inspired Ms Han.

“I still remember the Hospitality, Cultures and People course with Ms Virginia Wu,” she said. “Her accomplishments in the hospitality industry make her very competent in teaching – I could ask her not only about things in the textbook, but also about real workplace experiences.”

Fondly recalling that Ms Wu was always dressed elegantly in a neckerchief, Ms Han described how the lecturer taught students to always be disciplined and conscientious at work. “I respect her serious work attitude, and I still apply her teachings to my career now.”

Ms Han’s former schoolmates are also a source of inspiration and interest. “The international atmosphere at JCU helped me to broaden my network. Years after graduation, I still enjoy following my schoolmates on social media. It is fascinating to see their lives on the other side of the planet, working in different industries or running their own businesses. I know I can always learn something new from them and be constantly inspired. Without studying at JCU, I don’t think I could have built a diverse network in such a short period.”

Looking back on her fulfilling time at JCU, Ms Han has some words of advice for those about to embark on their studies: “Practise building connections and growing your network at university. Talk to people; even small talk can be useful. You will always learn something new.”

