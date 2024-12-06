How critical illness insurance paves the way to a secure future

Life is filled with exciting milestones – from tying the knot and expanding your family to making strides in your career. However, amid these plans, few of us think about how a serious illness could disrupt our lives.

With one in four Singaporeans likely to face a critical illness like cancer at some point in their lives, hospitalisation insurance alone may not cover the full financial impact of recovery, income loss and ongoing care, which can weigh heavily on you and your loved ones.

This is where critical illness (CI) insurance becomes essential, offering the financial safety net to keep your life on track even when unexpected health challenges arise. With options tailored for those in peak health and those managing pre-existing conditions, Singlife’s Critical Illness Insurance plans provide peace of mind as you navigate life’s highs and lows.

HOSPITALISATION VS CRITICAL ILLNESS INSURANCE

Many believe hospitalisation insurance is sufficient for medical emergencies, but this misconception can leave families unprepared for the full impact of a serious illness. In fact, a recent study on consumer attitudes reveals that only four in 10 people fully understand the additional benefits that CI insurance offers*.

While hospitalisation insurance covers immediate medical expenses, it may fall short in protecting your overall finances. This is where CI insurance proves beneficial, providing a lump-sum payout that can be used for essential non-medical expenses, including income replacement, costs of daily living, childcare or therapy. This flexibility aligns with what matters most to policyholders: 47 per cent prioritise income replacement and 53 per cent value extra cash reserves for expenses that aren’t covered by medical insurance*.

Yet despite this clear need, many Singaporeans remain under-insured. There remains a critical illness protection gap of 74 per cent among economically active Singaporeans. This shortfall often arises because people may not have upgraded their CI coverage in line with rising income or lifestyle needs, leaving them under-protected if a health crisis strikes. By reviewing and upgrading CI coverage regularly, you can ensure comprehensive protection as life evolves.

SUPPORTING YOU THROUGH EVERY STAGE OF LIFE

Key milestones in life – like marriage, parenthood or retirement planning – are moments when CI insurance offers vital financial support. It helps ensure that you can focus on recovery instead of finances, no matter the stage of life.