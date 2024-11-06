How Irish companies are reimagining the future of financial services

The global banking and finance sector faces numerous challenges, from the rise of cybersecurity threats and intricate regulatory demands to the growing need for climate-aligned investments. Emerging technologies in digital currencies and alternative lending platforms offer compelling opportunities, but seizing them requires nuanced expertise to be fully realised.

As the world’s sixth-largest fintech hub and home to over 40 per cent of global hedge fund assets, Ireland is a major player in both financial services and technology. Over the past six years, Enterprise Ireland – the country’s innovation and trade agency and the No 1 venture capital organisation in Europe by deal count in 2023 – has directed close to €90 million (S$130 million) into fintech, financial services and business services companies. These companies, in turn, have invested more than €600 million in research and development to drive innovation.

Today, Enterprise Ireland supports a robust network of around 200 Irish companies in fintech and financial services, with these firms collectively employing nearly 10,000 people.

At the upcoming Singapore Fintech Festival, running from Nov 6 to 8, Enterprise Ireland will showcase the achievements of nine leading Irish fintech companies driving solutions across Asia Pacific.

Mr Kevin Ryan, ASEAN director for Enterprise Ireland, said: “The world’s leading companies are using Irish technology and fintech to transform their businesses. Enterprise Ireland client companies, including Daon, TransferMate, GetVisibility and Fexco, do this by delivering tailored offerings to the Asia-Pacific markets.”

Through cutting-edge solutions and strategic partnerships, these companies help address critical challenges across the region’s financial services landscape.

CHALLENGE #1: REGULATORY COMPLIANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT

The navigation of stringent regulatory frameworks, from anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing to know-your-customer (KYC) protocols, can be streamlined through advanced regulatory technology.

Irish firm Intuition is supporting this shift by providing digital learning solutions tailored to the needs of financial institutions. Through custom content, workshops and tech-enabled professional development, Intuition helps organisations meet complex compliance requirements.

It is currently partnering with major banks in Singapore, including DBS, OCBC and UOB, to strengthen employee training in regulatory compliance.

CHALLENGE #2: CYBERSECURITY AND DATA PRIVACY

With escalating threats targeting financial data, cybersecurity remains a priority for banks in Asia Pacific.

Daon, a digital identity verification specialist, offers KYC platforms that integrate biometrics and facial recognition to secure databases and verify customers. Designed to align with local regulatory and cultural needs, Daon has expanded its presence in Singapore to provide secure identity solutions across multiple sectors.