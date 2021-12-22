How the journey of upskilling is driving a Singaporean mother to new heights

Ms Zaiton believes that the array of hard skills and soft skills that she picked up over the course of her late-career studies continue to serve her well to this day.

“I became more proficient in using the computer and also improved my time and project management skills. Additionally, I made new friends from different age groups and races. We were able to share invaluable ideas and knowledge,” she said.

Upskilling has been a positive experience for Ms Zaiton. With the new skills she possesses, she believes herself ready for the shifting economy driven by technology and automation, and is assured of the value she can continue to bring to her work.

Upskilling has the added benefit of either broadening or deepening a worker’s knowledge. Someone who’s upgraded their skills is better equipped to take on new workplace opportunities when they arise, as they can often tap into a broader base of complementary skills. They can also benefit personally and professionally in other intangible ways, as Ms Zaiton discovered.

She’s also benefitted personally and professionally from other non-tangible skills. “Continuously upgrading myself has boosted my confidence. I have a more positive outlook, and this optimism has translated into the way I carry myself professionally – an important soft skill in our community-based society,” she said.

Ms Zaiton is not alone in appreciating the positive effects of skills upgrading. According to SkillsFuture Singapore’s most recent annual report, close to nine in 10 Singaporeans surveyed in 2020 indicated that they were able to perform their work better after undergoing SSG-funded training – a slight increase over 2019.

This trend likely owes itself to the nature of the professional landscape in the wake of the pandemic. Career paths and job requirements are more nuanced than ever, evolving in complexity and scope as the world pivots towards rapid globalisation, digitisation and new societal norms.

LEVELLING UP