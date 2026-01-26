How NUS Medicine is training the next generation of healthcare leaders in Asia

From rising healthcare needs driven by an ageing population to new possibilities unlocked by artificial intelligence (AI), Asia’s healthcare landscape is undergoing rapid change.

To respond to these shifts and tap into emerging opportunities, professionals with expertise in public health, digital health, clinical research, behavioural sciences and precision medicine are increasingly sought after.

The Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine) is Asia’s top-ranked medical school and 18th globally, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: Medicine. It also placed first in Asia and 13th globally for medical and health in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.

Through its Division of Graduate Studies, NUS Medicine offers 11 master’s by coursework programmes for healthcare and biomedical professionals in Asia. Designed to deepen expertise and support upskilling, the programmes equip leaders to strengthen healthcare systems, improve patient outcomes and adapt practices to meet future needs.

A COMMITMENT TO QUALITY HEALTHCARE EDUCATION