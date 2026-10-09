How one audit firm halved the time spent on repetitive tasks

At audit firm Sin Assurance Pac, auditors now spend less time combing through journal entries and more time on items that need closer scrutiny.

By combining automation and artificial intelligence (AI) with job redesign and structured training, the firm said it had halved the time its professionals spent on routine work.

Previously, auditors also spent substantial time preparing audit documentation and seeking technical guidance from managers. Now, automated testing flags higher-risk items for review, while an AI chatbot answers common technical questions. This allows managers to focus more on risk assessment, team development and audit quality oversight.

Some employees were initially sceptical. Would the new tools genuinely reduce effort and improve audit quality – or add another process? Hands-on training, pilot runs and practical use cases helped them see how the technology could support their day-to-day work.

Employees were trained to use the new tools, apply AI responsibly, validate AI-generated outputs and interpret automated test results. These capabilities helped prepare them for redesigned roles involving more analysis and risk assessment.

Some employees received wage increases as they developed new skills and moved into redesigned roles.

CHANGING THE WORK, NOT JUST THE TOOLS

The pressure to change had been building as Sin Assurance grew. Rising regulatory expectations and a competitive talent market made it harder to maintain audit quality as the firm scaled. Onboarding and developing junior auditors also took up managers’ and partners’ time.

Its general manager, Ms Kath Lye, summed up the shift: “To scale sustainably, we needed to redesign work so that our staff could focus more on risk assessment, professional judgment and client advisory work while leveraging technology to handle routine processes.”

The firm began its transformation last year after technology partner Skybots connected Sin Assurance with the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i). Through the Company Training Committee (CTC) Grant, the firm introduced new technology alongside changes to jobs and training.



Sin Assurance introduced three main tools: an automation system for journal entry testing, an AI chatbot trained on financial reporting standards and audit methodologies, and a dashboard based on the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants’ quality management standards.