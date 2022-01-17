How this perfume start-up grew its international presence, without setting up stores overseas

When a popular Korean influencer spotted Maison 21G’s scent discovery box – an explorative set of 34 miniature perfumes for creating your own scent – and placed an order, Ms Johanna Monange knew that the clock was ticking.

“In South Korea, things are delivered very fast, so the Koreans have high expectations,” explained the founder and chief executive officer of Singapore-based fragrance house, Maison 21G. “When you work with celebrities and influencers, there are many requests and speed is necessary – they are used to having super service quality.”

She estimates that for every order received at Maison 21G, a minimum half an hour is needed to pack the delicate glass vials securely as well as fill out complex documentation. Perfumes are considered dangerous goods when it comes to shipping due to their flammability. But there was no doubt that once packaged, the order would get to its recipients on time: DHL Express is Maison 21G’s partner of choice when it comes to delivering its products.

“I’m amazed how fast the orders go,” said Ms Monange. “DHL Express parcels can get to the United States and Europe in around three days; and to Hong Kong in 48 hours. That level of speed really defines luxury to me — especially in combination with its fantastic tracking system. For any luxury lifestyle brand, good delivery has become part of the product. You need it to have customer satisfaction.”

HANDLING GOODS SO EXQUISITE, YET DANGEROUS