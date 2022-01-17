How this perfume start-up grew its international presence, without setting up stores overseas
Maison 21G’s bespoke perfumes have a global reach, while its customers enjoy a delivery experience in keeping with the brand’s luxury ethos.
When a popular Korean influencer spotted Maison 21G’s scent discovery box – an explorative set of 34 miniature perfumes for creating your own scent – and placed an order, Ms Johanna Monange knew that the clock was ticking.
“In South Korea, things are delivered very fast, so the Koreans have high expectations,” explained the founder and chief executive officer of Singapore-based fragrance house, Maison 21G. “When you work with celebrities and influencers, there are many requests and speed is necessary – they are used to having super service quality.”
She estimates that for every order received at Maison 21G, a minimum half an hour is needed to pack the delicate glass vials securely as well as fill out complex documentation. Perfumes are considered dangerous goods when it comes to shipping due to their flammability. But there was no doubt that once packaged, the order would get to its recipients on time: DHL Express is Maison 21G’s partner of choice when it comes to delivering its products.
“I’m amazed how fast the orders go,” said Ms Monange. “DHL Express parcels can get to the United States and Europe in around three days; and to Hong Kong in 48 hours. That level of speed really defines luxury to me — especially in combination with its fantastic tracking system. For any luxury lifestyle brand, good delivery has become part of the product. You need it to have customer satisfaction.”
HANDLING GOODS SO EXQUISITE, YET DANGEROUS
As a start-up, the Maison 21G team’s primary concern was developing and growing the business. The brand has three stores in Singapore, including its flagship boutique at Marina Bay Sands, and reaches a global audience through its website.
Indeed, online customers in the Middle East have become such fans of Maison 21G that the company has been contacted by distributors in the region. “People know us in all these countries – we are in discussions with distributors in Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia,” said Ms Monange.
Reaching out to a global audience allowed the business to expand its footprint without needing to open stores abroad.
Not many people realise this, but from a logistics perspective, aerosol-based perfumes are considered dangerous goods. They often contain flammable solvents which may pose a safety hazard if they are not handled or packaged properly, especially if they are being transported by air.
DHL encouraged Maison 21G’s logistics director and other employees to undergo a Dangerous Goods handling course so that they could ensure the perfumes are properly packaged. DHL also occasionally sends experts to Maison 21G’s warehouse to assist with packaging and preparing the documentation needed to ensure that all deliveries go smoothly.
Said Ms Monange: “DHL Express has become such an important partner for us because it allows us to reach the world in a very safe and luxurious way, which matches our bespoke, personalised approach.”
TAKING CARE OF CUSTOMS AND CUSTOMERS
Being able to leave issues with customs and international border regulations in the expert hands of its shipping partner has also benefited Maison 21G and its customers, who don’t have to worry about sorting out paperwork in order to receive their perfumes.
“DHL Express has good relationships with customs agencies all over the world,” said Ms Monange. “That’s the benefit of working with a large industry player. If customers want to return something – our brand offers returns and exchanges even on bespoke scents – DHL will manage the returns and also assist in reshipping a new perfume to the person.”
For Ms Monange, such seamless customer service epitomises luxury. “People want to be treated like human beings, not customers dealing with a chatbot. When it comes to the logistics of your business, customers like having someone human to help them, which is why DHL’s service is a step up – it enhances the whole experience.”
She added: “We used to talk about the last mile of delivery, but now it’s really about the last 10,000 miles because luxury brands are all about global reach. Maison 21G is a small company, but now we can reach anyone in the world. It’s beautiful to be able to do that today despite all the challenges of shipping our products, so that we can make our customers happy. We are a Singaporean brand, but now we have become a worldwide brand thanks to our partnership with DHL.”
