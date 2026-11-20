How a personalised approach may ease eczema’s toll
For patients with moderate-to-severe eczema, managing the condition means considering symptoms and triggers, as well as treatment effectiveness, safety and cost.
Until recently, meeting new people was often stressful for Mr Roger Tay*, who has eczema. He was conscious of his appearance and often found himself receiving unsolicited medical advice.
“People tended to ask about my skin, or they would tell me that they knew of ‘magic doctors’, traditional healers or herbs that might cure my condition,” recounted the 45-year-old real estate professional.
Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, itchy and inflamed skin. It tends to flare and settle over time, and symptoms can vary widely from person to person. An estimated 20 per cent of school-aged children in Singapore have eczema, and 30 to 40 per cent continue to experience symptoms into adulthood.
The condition is not contagious. It is linked to a combination of factors, including genetics, changes in the immune system, environmental triggers and a weakened skin barrier. When the skin barrier is weakened, it is less able to retain moisture and protect against irritants, which can worsen dryness, itching and inflammation.
In more severe cases, the skin may ooze, crust or bleed. Flare-ups can also affect sleep, mood and daily activities.
Mr Tay was diagnosed with eczema at the age of eight, when it first appeared behind his knees. By 12, it had spread to other parts of his body, including his neck and face. Because his flare-ups were triggered by heat and sweat, he avoided sports and outdoor activities. At night, the itch made it difficult for him to sleep, leaving him tired during the day.
WHY NO TWO ECZEMA PATIENTS ARE ALIKE
Depending on its severity, atopic dermatitis may be managed with self-care, topical treatments or systemic therapies such as oral or injectable medication. For milder cases, doctors may recommend moisturising regularly, avoiding skin irritants such as perfumes, cosmetics, detergents, smoke and dust, and showering in lukewarm rather than hot water to avoid drying out the skin.
“Atopic dermatitis is a heterogeneous condition – no two patients present with the same symptoms or respond to treatment in the same way,” said Assistant Professor Yew Yik Weng, a senior consultant in dermatology at the National Skin Centre. “Treatment has to be individualised.”
For patients with moderate-to-severe eczema, moisturisers and topical treatments alone may not be enough to control the condition. Treatment decisions may take into account disease severity, its impact on quality of life, adherence to current treatment and response to previous treatments.
TAILORING CARE FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ECZEMA
Over the years, Mr Tay had been prescribed topical and oral steroids, conventional immunosuppressants and biologics. Some did not work well for him, while others were unsuitable for long-term use because of potential health risks.
For moderate-to-severe eczema that remains difficult to control, doctors may consider treatments that target the underlying inflammation. The choice depends on factors including longer-term suitability and how each patient responds.
Biologics, which are given by injection, target specific inflammatory proteins involved in eczema symptoms. Oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors act on multiple inflammatory pathways and are another treatment option. They may be considered for patients who prefer oral medication, or when other systemic options are unsuitable or have not worked well, said Asst Prof Yew.
After Mr Tay was referred to Asst Prof Yew, his treatment plan was changed to include an oral JAK inhibitor. He said his symptoms improved, allowing him to sleep better and return to sports.
Patients taking JAK inhibitors require appropriate baseline assessment and ongoing clinical and laboratory monitoring, which may include blood counts, lipid levels, liver and kidney function tests and screening for infections, depending on the specific medicine and the patient’s individual risk factors.
“It’s a trade-off between potential benefits and immune risk profile, which is why patient selection matters,” said Asst Prof Yew.
BALANCING COSTS AND ECZEMA CARE
There is no cure for eczema, which is linked to ongoing immune dysregulation and skin barrier dysfunction. If treatment is stopped, inflammation and flare-ups may recur, said Asst Prof Yew.
Because moderate-to-severe eczema can require long-term care, affordability may affect whether patients continue treatment and return for follow-up.
Cost remains a consideration for patients on targeted eczema therapies. Information on medication financing and assistance programmes is available through the Ministry of Health (MOH). Patients should consult their healthcare professional about treatment options and their eligibility for any available support schemes.
MOH is also reviewing whether atopic dermatitis should be included in the Chronic Disease Management Programme. If included, guidelines for medical professionals will be updated with the treatments claimable under MediSave.
“Inclusion in the CDMP would improve access to and affordability of long-term treatments such as JAK inhibitors,” said Asst Prof Yew. “This would support follow-up care and treatment adherence by reducing the risk of patients discontinuing therapy due to cost.”
WHY ADDRESSING ECZEMA EARLY MATTERS
To help manage his eczema, Mr Tay avoids harsh soaps and eats a healthy diet, which he said help reduce itching. “I can go to the beach and wear a singlet,” he shared. “I feel more confident meeting people for work. Best of all, I sleep well at night.”
Atopic dermatitis can be associated with other allergic conditions, including asthma and allergic rhinitis, a pattern sometimes described as the atopic march. With more treatment options available, Asst Prof Yew encourages patients to seek help early.
“Early and consistent management matters,” said Asst Prof Yew. “Getting the condition under control early isn’t just about comfort – it may help improve long-term disease control.”
Speak to your doctor to learn more about atopic dermatitis care.
*The patient’s name has been changed to protect his privacy.
The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the expert, speaker or participant featured herein. This material is intended for educational and disease awareness purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for consulting a healthcare professional. For more information, speak to a healthcare professional. References are available upon request.
PP-CIB-SGP-0289/04NOV2026