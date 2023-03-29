How to reach your financial goals at every life stage

Every generation may have different views about money, but there’s no doubt that having financial security provides peace of mind.

Unfortunately, there’s no set path when it comes to reaching one’s financial goals – each individual journey depends on a slew of variables relating to one’s life stage, circumstances and aspirations. However, there are some guiding principles that may help one move closer towards financial independence. Ms Lorna Tan, head of financial planning literacy at DBS Bank, shares some tips for Gen Zs, millennials and Gen Xs.

GEN Z: EARLY PLANNING, SMART SAVING

According to Ms Tan, there are three milestones Gen Z Singaporeans can work towards – achieving excess of the prevailing CPF Full Retirement Sum at age 55, having a fully paid-up home, and establishing multiple retirement income streams by retirement.

Underpinning these goals is the need for early planning. Said Ms Tan: “With an end goal in mind, work backwards to see how much you need to save or invest each month to reach your target. Constantly review and adjust your plans, especially when life circumstances change.”

Start by saving consistently and spending wisely. Once you have saved enough for emergencies (comprising at least three to six months’ worth of emergency savings; 12 months if you work in the gig economy), you can start investing with the surplus cash, added Ms Tan.

For instance, a savings plan like DBS Invest-Saver can help kickstart your investment journey by allocating a fixed amount each month into an exchange traded fund (ETF) or unit trust of your choice. “This approach, also known as dollar-cost averaging, allows you to invest in a basket of stocks over a period of time, which could help diversify risks as compared to investing in a single stock,” she explained.

Amid economic headwinds, she advises Gen Zs to set aside emergency savings as soon as possible, upskill using SkillsFuture credits, and mitigate risks via an affordable health insurance plan such as DBS ProtectFirst.

“Gen Zs can tap on the Plan tab in the DBS/POSB digibank app to set up a robust budget to efficiently manage cashflow and close money gaps,” said Ms Tan.

MILLENNIALS: IDENTIFY PRIORITIES, MAINTAIN CONSISTENCY