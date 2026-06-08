How returning to school helped this social worker deepen his practice

During a meeting about a study corner used by children living in rental flats, Mr Kevin See found himself speaking up against plans to remove the space.

To him, the corner was more than just a place for tuition sessions. It was where young residents gathered when home felt too cramped and where volunteers built relationships with families over time.

Then someone in the room asked a question he still remembers: “Who are you? What’s your qualification?”

The exchange stayed with him. Mr See had been working closely with communities, but as the challenges facing families grew more complex, he began to see the limits of relying on experience alone. To advocate more effectively, he felt he needed to strengthen both his credentials and his understanding of the field.

In 2015, Mr See enrolled in the part-time Master of Social Work programme with the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), drawn by its emphasis on applied learning and the opportunity to continue working while studying.

Like many adult learners at SUSS, he wanted a programme that could fit around his professional responsibilities while staying connected to the realities of the sector. By remaining in frontline work while attending classes, he could apply what he learnt almost immediately to situations he encountered on the ground.

He said he was not looking for a conventional academic experience, but one tied closely to practice. “I didn’t need a university to teach me how to sound smart,” he said. “I needed an institution that offered grounded, hands-on learning and could teach me how to stay human while working in this demanding field.”