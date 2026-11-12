How sensory menus can make dining out easier for people with autism

At Dolcetto Mercatino in Conrad Singapore Orchard, diners can find out more than what a dish contains or costs. By scanning a QR code or reading a printed menu, they can learn about its texture, temperature and presentation before ordering.

For example, the menu explains that the mozzarella on Tommy’s Burrata and Truffle Pizza is hot while the burrata is cold. It also describes the cheeses’ creamy texture and the earthy aroma of black truffle – details an ingredients list alone might not convey.

For some people with autism or sensory sensitivities, such information can take some of the uncertainty out of choosing a meal.

The descriptions are part of Sensory Notes, introduced at the restaurant on Oct 1 through Time for Acceptance, a Mastercard initiative developed with St Andrew’s Autism Centre to help businesses better support people with autism.

“Sensory Notes adds information to the dining experience; it does not replace the role of the hospitality team,” said Conrad Singapore Orchard general manager Thomas Hoeborn. Staff remain available to answer questions, give guests time to decide and provide further help when needed, he added.