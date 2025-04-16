How Singapore-based photographer Qi Hao shoots for the stars

From capturing the Milky Way in New Zealand to touring with X-pop group XG, photographer and content creator Hoong Qi Hao (@qhventures) has turned his passion for photography into a full-fledged career.

But his path wasn’t always clear-cut. While many of his peers took the traditional university route after National Service (NS), Mr Hoong made a bold decision to pursue photography full-time instead.

Before NS, he was already known as “that photographer guy” who taught himself to shoot by experimenting with compositions and roping in friends to model for his social media posts. As his skills developed, job opportunities began trickling in, though he had to turn many down due to his NS commitments.

“I knew I had to work exceptionally hard after NS to make up for lost time. That’s why I decided to go all in on photography instead of pursuing a degree right away,” said Mr Hoong, adding that he was thankful for his parents’ support.