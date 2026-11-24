Madam Lee first heard about Recogen from her older sister and has been taking Recogen Total, a supplement for joint, bone and muscle health, for six years.

Introduced in 2004, Recogen is a brand of Singapore health supplement company Nutraceutical Ingredients, known as NCI Health. It is sold in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Recogen brand manager Chris Lim, whose father founded the business, has been involved since its early days. He recalled that mobility supplements were less established in Singapore then. Consumers more commonly associated collagen with beauty and skin care, and joint discomfort with pain-relief medication or glucosamine, he said.

The brand’s first product, Recogen Original, contains collagen peptides and comes in water-soluble powder form rather than tablets or capsules. “We wanted to introduce a different approach by focusing on nutritional support through collagen peptides,” said Mr Lim.

The range expanded with Recogen Gold in 2011, Recogen Total in 2018 and, more recently, Recogen Active and Recogen Prime. Newer products broadened the focus to bone and muscle health, with Active and Prime also marketed for everyday energy support.

INGREDIENT SELECTION AND QUALITY CHECKS

Recogen develops its formulations in-house in Singapore rather than relying entirely on third-party companies for product development.



Product development manager Doreen Tan, a food technologist who has been with NCI Health for more than 30 years, leads the team behind Recogen’s products.

The team oversees ingredient sourcing and evaluation, formulation, laboratory testing and quality checks. It also works with overseas suppliers, visiting facilities in countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to understand their processes and quality systems.