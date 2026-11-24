How Singapore supplement brand Recogen develops its joint, bone and muscle health products
From ingredient selection to product testing, research, quality checks and consumer feedback shape the brand’s formulations.
At 61, music teacher Susan Lee often starts her day with a gym workout, a jog or a game of pickleball before teaching from the afternoon into the evening.
“I plan to keep sharing my passion through teaching and staying active in sports, keeping myself physically and mentally fit for the long haul,” she said.
Madam Lee first heard about Recogen from her older sister and has been taking Recogen Total, a supplement for joint, bone and muscle health, for six years.
Introduced in 2004, Recogen is a brand of Singapore health supplement company Nutraceutical Ingredients, known as NCI Health. It is sold in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.
Recogen brand manager Chris Lim, whose father founded the business, has been involved since its early days. He recalled that mobility supplements were less established in Singapore then. Consumers more commonly associated collagen with beauty and skin care, and joint discomfort with pain-relief medication or glucosamine, he said.
The brand’s first product, Recogen Original, contains collagen peptides and comes in water-soluble powder form rather than tablets or capsules. “We wanted to introduce a different approach by focusing on nutritional support through collagen peptides,” said Mr Lim.
The range expanded with Recogen Gold in 2011, Recogen Total in 2018 and, more recently, Recogen Active and Recogen Prime. Newer products broadened the focus to bone and muscle health, with Active and Prime also marketed for everyday energy support.
INGREDIENT SELECTION AND QUALITY CHECKS
Recogen develops its formulations in-house in Singapore rather than relying entirely on third-party companies for product development.
Product development manager Doreen Tan, a food technologist who has been with NCI Health for more than 30 years, leads the team behind Recogen’s products.
The team oversees ingredient sourcing and evaluation, formulation, laboratory testing and quality checks. It also works with overseas suppliers, visiting facilities in countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany to understand their processes and quality systems.
Each ingredient must serve a purpose, said Ms Tan. The team considers the scientific evidence supporting its use, along with its source, dosage, safety and suitability for the formulation.
“Quality starts long before the finished product. It begins with the raw material and the supplier behind it,” she said.
Before use, NCI Health checks raw material specifications, supplier test certificates and food safety certificates against safety and regulatory requirements. Incoming materials are also tested internally, said Ms Tan.
An independent, accredited laboratory tests samples from every production batch for microbiological contamination and heavy metals. The company also retains finished-product samples for reference and conducts checks on nutritional specifications, stability and shelf life.
Since 2004, Recogen has developed fewer than 10 products. “We care more about doing things right than doing a lot of things,” said Mr Lim.
The team also considers how each product will be consumed. Ms Tan said Recogen Prime’s powder format allows the intended amounts of collagen peptides and plant extracts to be included in a single serving, rather than requiring consumers to take several capsules.
FROM JOINT HEALTH TO ACTIVE LIVING
Mr Lim said feedback from customers, retailers and sales teams, including feedback gathered at roadshows, is passed directly to NCI Health’s formulation team.
Recogen Prime is one example of how this feedback shapes product development. Growing interest in muscle and connective tissue health, as well as everyday vitality, prompted the team to examine protein and other ingredients. The resulting formulation combines collagen peptides, whey protein isolate, a superfruit complex and other nutrients.
“While collagen peptides are a source of protein, they do not provide the same amino acid profile as complete proteins such as whey protein,” said Mr Lim.
He added that Recogen remains focused on active ageing and quality of life, rather than simply living longer.
Ms Tan said more people in their 40s and 50s are paying attention to mobility earlier in life. Questions about ingredients and the science behind them have also become more common.
To inform its formulations, NCI Health reviews published research, including human clinical studies where available, and studies of individual ingredients.
“We watch trends closely. But we follow the science, not the hype,” said Ms Tan.
For Mdm Lee, staying mobile means being able to continue teaching music and playing sports as she gets older. Recogen is part of her morning routine and she appreciates how easy it is to prepare: “Pour, stir and drink – as easy as ABC.”
“The realities of ageing are a powerful reminder to never take movement for granted,” she said. “Protecting my mobility is essential to staying true to the active person I have always been.”
Explore Recogen’s joint, bone and muscle nutrition products.
Consult a doctor before taking any health supplements, particularly if you have an existing medical condition or are taking medication.