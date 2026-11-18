How Thailand is helping MICE organisers create lasting business impact
Through MaxiMICE Thailand, the country is drawing on its event infrastructure, local experiences and industry expertise to deliver successful events and create long-term value.
Renowned for its rich culture, varied landscapes and warm hospitality, Thailand has built a reputation as one of Asia’s best-known leisure destinations. But its appeal to international visitors increasingly extends beyond holidays, with the country also developing its meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) capabilities to host mega events ranging from conferences to world festivals.
As the needs of event organisers evolve, operational reliability and business outcomes are becoming as important as the delegate experience.
“A challenging economic environment is changing what international event organisers expect from host destinations,” said Dr Supawan Teerarat, president of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). “Beyond attendance figures, cost efficiency and smooth execution, organisers increasingly want events to deliver tangible business opportunities, meaningful experiences and valuable exchange of knowledge, while minimising their environmental impact.”
Against this backdrop, TCEB has launched MaxiMICE Thailand, a MICE brand aimed at strengthening the country’s position as a destination for international business events.
MaxiMICE Thailand combines connectivity, infrastructure and local experiences to create lasting business value.
BEYOND THE CAPITAL
According to Cvent, Bangkok is Asia’s second-most popular destination for meetings in 2026. But Thailand’s MICE capabilities are not limited to the capital. The country currently has 16 designated MICE cities – including Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Rayong, Hua Hin and Cha-am – giving organisers a choice of settings, from tropical islands and mountain landscapes to bustling city centres.
Beyond their appeal as destinations, these cities offer access to different industries and areas of expertise. These range from agriculture in Nakhon Ratchasima, wellness and longevity in Phuket, advanced manufacturing in Rayong and the creative industries in Chiang Mai.
Thailand also has the infrastructure to support events of different sizes. According to TCEB, meeting venues across the country can accommodate more than 50,000 attendees simultaneously, while over 1,000 Thai Hotels Association member hotels offer more than 171,000 rooms. A network of MICE professionals also supports international organisers in planning and running their events.
Digital tools can help organisers plan more efficiently and assess event outcomes. TCEB’s recently launched MICE Super Platform brings together data and research from various sources to support decisions such as identifying business opportunities, selecting partners and evaluating outcomes.
But getting delegates to an event – and ensuring it runs smoothly – is only part of the equation. What happens once they arrive can be just as important.
A SENSE OF PLACE
This is where Thailand draws on qualities more commonly associated with its appeal as a leisure destination: its creative culture, hospitality and local communities.
From Thai cuisine and wellness activities to visits to local communities, organisers can incorporate human-centred elements of the country’s culture into their programmes.
At the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference (GSTC) 2026, held in Phuket in April, delegates had the opportunity to join post-conference programmes known as Living Lab Experiences to learn how local communities approach sustainability. These included visits to a traditional soy sauce producer, mangrove conservation sites, and a gibbon rescue and rehabilitation facility.
Phuket will also host the Global Wellness Summit 2026 in November, bringing together international delegates to discuss health, wellness and longevity. The event will draw on the island’s natural surroundings and established medical and wellness services, highlighting another aspect of Thailand’s appeal as a destination for business events.
BUILDING LONG-TERM IMPACT
Beyond attracting international business visitors, TCEB is looking at how international gatherings can generate wider benefits, from business partnerships and industry collaboration to environmental outcomes.
To help organisers measure and reduce their events’ carbon emissions, TCEB provides sustainability guidelines, tools to track emissions avoided or reduced, and carbon offsetting programmes. By working with organisations such as the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation and professional auditors, it aims to ensure these results are measurable and verifiable. These efforts are part of a longer-term push towards net-zero events, with the broader goal of benefiting the environment and local communities.
Business and industry development is another area of focus. Thailand has hosted international gatherings across sectors ranging from sustainable tourism and wellness to finance and energy.
Gastech 2026, held in Bangkok in September, brought together 59,000 delegates from over 150 countries, with US$60 billion (S$76.6 billion) in global energy agreements announced or advanced during the event. In October, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s 2026 annual meetings, also held in Bangkok, attracted nearly 20,000 delegates from 190 member countries.
Together with the Global Wellness Summit, these events demonstrate Thailand’s role as a venue for international discussions on energy, finance, development and wellness.
“We want every event in Thailand to leave a legacy that extends beyond its closing ceremony,” said Dr Supawan. “Our goal is to create lasting value for clients, whether through seamless convenience, meaningful experiences or measurable impact, particularly in sustainability.”
For more information, visit the MaxiMICE Thailand website.