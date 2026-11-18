Renowned for its rich culture, varied landscapes and warm hospitality, Thailand has built a reputation as one of Asia’s best-known leisure destinations. But its appeal to international visitors increasingly extends beyond holidays, with the country also developing its meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) capabilities to host mega events ranging from conferences to world festivals.

As the needs of event organisers evolve, operational reliability and business outcomes are becoming as important as the delegate experience.

“A challenging economic environment is changing what international event organisers expect from host destinations,” said Dr Supawan Teerarat, president of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). “Beyond attendance figures, cost efficiency and smooth execution, organisers increasingly want events to deliver tangible business opportunities, meaningful experiences and valuable exchange of knowledge, while minimising their environmental impact.”

Against this backdrop, TCEB has launched MaxiMICE Thailand, a MICE brand aimed at strengthening the country’s position as a destination for international business events.