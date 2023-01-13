How these youths are leveraging tech to do good

From within the computer labs of their schools, students in Singapore are making a difference in the real world.

Take Ethan Jin, Ceres Ooi and Myat Thu Khant from Admiralty Secondary School’s Robotics Club, for example. Their telehealth solution, PosteoPilot, uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to help analyse a user’s gait, reducing the time and cost of diagnosing sports injuries, neurological conditions and fall risk.

For their innovative approach to a healthcare challenge, the team was declared Singapore’s winner in the category of AI Impact Creators (ages 13 to 18) at the Intel AI Global Impact Festival 2022, an annual international competition for students and educators who are keen to showcase AI innovation and impact.

It’s not just about coming out tops, however. What excites the team is their solution’s potential to do good. Said Ceres: “We are delighted to be able to create something that could help society.”

The team of Secondary Four students was grateful to have received learning support under Intel's AI for Youth, which is part of the Intel Digital Readiness Program portfolio, conducted by Sustainable Living Lab and supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Ethan shared: “Our trainer was very engaging, and the programme was enriching as it provided the opportunity to gain knowledge that we can use in the future.”

Myat appreciated the fact that the programme gave him a better understanding of AI and its applications in daily life, and he hopes to participate in more tech programmes through the Robotics Club. “I want to learn more about AI, and how it can be used in electric and autonomous vehicles,” he said.

For students who are considering taking up an infocomm and media co-curricular activity (CCA) in secondary school, Ceres has this advice to share: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, even though you might not have any background or experience in tech or media. There will be teachers, trainers and seniors who are able to help you.”

GAINING THE CONFIDENCE TO EXCEL

North Vista Secondary School’s Infocomm Club also participated in the Intel AI Global Impact Festival. The team, comprising Arsa Muhammad Naufal from Secondary Two and Crystal Tan Li En from Secondary Three, created an AI-enabled recycling bin that can recognise different types of litter, named Recycle RAIght! Working on the project enabled the team to acquire the basics of AI and Python, a programming language.