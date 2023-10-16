How to travel sustainably – starting with what you pack

While complimentary hotel toiletries offer convenience, they also contribute substantially to plastic waste. Opting to pack your own toiletries is a small but meaningful step you can take to be more eco-friendly on your next vacation.

For a handy, plastic-free option, consider The Powder Shampoo’s mini bottles, which yield 20 to 30 washes each. These versatile products can be used like regular liquid shampoo or body wash once water is added to activate them. Being liquid-free and compact, these toiletries are ideal for stashing in carry-on bags, too.

The company’s founder and CEO, Ms Lynn Tan, was inspired to start The Powder Shampoo after learning about the immense amount of plastic waste generated by the personal care industry. A beauty retailer of over 20 years, she candidly admitted that it once used to be her “mission to get consumers to buy large quantities of personal care products in the name of revenue and profit”.

Upon uncovering the startling fact that the personal care industry has produced over eight billion metric tons of plastic since 1950, with 79 per cent ending up in landfills, Ms Tan had a change of heart. “I did not want to perpetuate the plastic pandemic and decided to take matters into my own hands. It was about making a positive change for myself, as well as the planet,” she said.

The Powder Shampoo’s scalp-targeted shampoos are made with nature-derived ingredients such as aromatic essential oils and botanical extracts, and are vegan and cruelty-free. The products also contain no sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or synthetic fragrances.

The Strengthening & Soothing Powder Shampoo is an everyday cleansing product that is suitable for those with normal or sensitive scalps. The Invigorating & Stimulating Powder Shampoo is recommended for individuals who want to boost hair growth or reduce hair loss, while those suffering from an oily scalp or limp tresses may consider the Purifying & Regulating Powder Shampoo. Then there’s the Exfoliating & Balancing Powder Shampoo, which was developed for people with dandruff issues.

The brand also offers two body washes in regular- and travel-sized packaging. The Energising Day Body Foam Wash is packed with invigorating ingredients like lemongrass, turmeric and ginger to awaken the senses. The Relaxing Night Body Foam Wash, which contains butterfly pea flower, lavender and chamomile, will help you unwind after a long day of exploring.

“I love our mini bottles because they’re convenient to travel with and help reduce plastic waste generated during trips,” said Ms Tan. “Furthermore, they are refillable.”

FORGING A MORE SUSTAINABLE PATH