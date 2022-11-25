‘I have never felt such pain’: When shingles hits hard and causes lasting discomfort

Mr Lee, who contracted chickenpox when he was 13, did not suspect that he had shingles when symptoms appeared. It started as back pain, which worsened over the day and progressed to his chest on the left side.

Recalling the intense pain, Mr Lee said: “As I was showering, the pain on my chest got more profound. I have never felt such pain or discomfort before. Thinking it might be the onset of a heart attack, I decided to get myself checked at the nearest A&E.”

Blood tests and an electrocardiogram found no sign of a heart attack, and Mr Lee was discharged after observation, though the pain persisted.

Over the next few days, the shooting pain became so severe that painkillers had little or no effect. Mr Lee was diagnosed with shingles when he noticed blisters on his skin; it was five days after the early symptoms started.

Till now, Mr Lee experiences lingering discomfort even after the blisters on his back have dried up. With the traumatic memory etched in his mind, he shared that he still wakes up recalling the pain and hardship he went through earlier this year.

DEALING WITH COMPLICATIONS

Dr Singh said that common complications post-shingles include chronic neuropathic pain, vision loss, skin scarring and hearing loss. “The disease has also been linked to an increased risk of stroke and cardiovascular complications (such as heart attacks), with the highest risk presented in the first week or month after diagnosis.”

With neuropathic pain, the body sends pain signals to the brain unprompted. People who experience this type of pain usually describe it as a burning sensation. Affected areas may be sensitive to touch.

Shingles can also cause Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that singer Justin Bieber experienced recently, Dr Chng noted. It is a rare complication that affects the nerves on the face, usually on one side.

Postherpetic neuralgia is another complication, he added. Affecting almost one in five patients aged 70 and older, it causes a burning pain that persists long after the shingles rash and blisters disappear. “It can be very debilitating and difficult to manage. In very severe cases, the patient may experience profound psychosocial difficulty, such as insomnia, loss of appetite and diminished libido,” said Dr Chng.

According to Mr Lee, many of his friends have experienced side effects from shingles. “After I was diagnosed, I received a lot of text messages and calls from concerned friends. Many shared about their ongoing struggle with damaged nerves. Some of my friends have had complications related to vision,” he said.

The cost of treating shingles can add up. This includes the cost of medications and consultations with doctors, Dr Pan shared. “There may be a need for the patient to take time off work. Family members may also need to do so in order to care for the patient as the severe pain can be very disabling,” he added.

Dr Singh noted that published literature shows that direct and indirect costs of shingles and its complications were between S$360 and S$470 per treatment in the last decade. This could rise to S$3,000 and more if hospitalisation is required.

PROTECTING AGAINST SHINGLES

Currently, treatment options for shingles include antiviral therapy. However, there are some challenges in treating shingles, Dr Chng said.

“Antiviral therapy should be initiated within 72 hours after the onset of infection for optimal results. In addition, the antiviral drugs have to be taken three to five times a day for at least seven days. The frequent dosing may result in compliance issues,” he said.

Dr Chng added that while benefits of antiviral therapy are more apparent in patients older than 50, the efficacy of treatment in younger patients is not well established.

According to the doctor, vaccination can help to reduce the risk of developing shingles and postherpetic neuralgia, as well as prevent reoccurrences of shingles.

Dr Singh noted that the duration of protection and the effect of preventing postherpetic neuralgia may vary between the available vaccine options. “Patients who are interested in shingles prevention are advised to discuss their options with their healthcare provider,” he said.

Learn more about shingles and prevention options for adults aged 50 and above.

This advertorial is meant for disease awareness and educational purposes only, and does not endorse, make reference to and/or recommend any product. Reach out to your prescribing physician for more information.

This advertorial is valid from November 2022 till November 2024 (NP-SG-HZX-ADVR-220005).

*Harpaz R, Ortega-Sanchez IR, Seward JF; Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Prevention Of Herpes Zoster: Recommendations Of The Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices. MMWR Recomm Rep. 2008;57 (RR-5): 1-30.