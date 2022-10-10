The Inclusive Business Forum: Why workplace disability inclusion matters to organisations

The future workplace is one where disability-inclusive hiring isn’t filed under corporate social responsibility. Instead, inclusive hiring is a key part of talent acquisition and valued as a sustainable business solution.

These insights were shared at the recent Inclusive Business Forum (IBF) 2022 organised by SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore.

Themed “The Future of Work: Building Business Resilience and Growth”, the forum saw business leaders and professionals discuss the benefits and best practices in disability-inclusive employment, along with the support available from SG Enable and their partners.

Speaking at IBF as its guest of honour, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong noted that while there has been progress in the employability of persons with disabilities, more can still be done to ensure everyone can participate fully in the progress of our nation.

DPM Wong stressed the importance of employers and community groups working alongside the Government and contribute ideas to the ongoing Forward Singapore exercise on how Singapore can become more inclusive and supportive of persons with disabilities: “This is how we are refreshing and strengthening our social compact – it’s about how each of us – as individuals, community organisations or employers – can contribute in some way to the common good. It’s about how all of us can come together to take on the shared responsibilities of caring for the more vulnerable segments of our society.”

THE INCLUSIVE HIRING ADVANTAGE

In his closing remarks at IBF, Mr Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Social and Family Development and Culture, Community and Youth, urged businesses to continue to do more to implement disability-inclusive practices.