Income opportunities shift to Singapore and Asia amid market volatility
Market reforms are opening new ways to tap local and regional equities, helping investors generate income while staying positioned for growth.
Geopolitical tensions have once again created unpredictable markets. Conflict in the Middle East, alongside lingering uncertainty over interest rates, has heightened volatility and made investors wary. The familiar dilemma has returned: how to stay invested for growth while still generating a stable source of income.
Even so, Asia’s long-term growth outlook remains intact. Buoyed by the Straits Times Index (STI)’s record run over the past 12 months, Singapore fund managers are cautiously upbeat about the STI’s performance in the year ahead. Their confidence also extends to major Asian economies such as China, Taiwan and India, due to their central role in global tech supply chains and rising domestic demand.
For Singapore investors, the challenge is not just finding growth but sustaining it. This means identifying opportunities, navigating sharp market swings and maintaining a steady income stream. One approach is to combine multiple sources of return while tapping key structural drivers shaping local and regional markets.
ASIA’S GROWTH OUTLOOK IS RESILIENT
Much of the optimism around Asia is tied to its strong position in fast-growing sectors such as technology and innovation. An industry report estimated that about 75 per cent of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity is concentrated in East Asia, with the most advanced chips produced in Taiwan and South Korea. This puts the region at the centre of developments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced manufacturing.
At the same time, Asia Pacific is the world’s largest consumer base and could surpass North America as the biggest contributor to global private consumption by 2035. China, India and Southeast Asia are expected to drive this shift, supported by population growth, increasing affluence and urbanisation.
Taken together, these trends suggest Asia is well placed for sustained growth, even as markets move through short-term cycles.
THE LOCAL BOURSE IS ATTRACTING RENEWED INTEREST
Singapore’s stock market is also evolving, supported by strong economic fundamentals and government-led reforms to boost the local equity ecosystem. A key initiative by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), which allocates funds to selected asset managers with a focus on Singapore-listed equities.
Introduced in February 2025, the programme has since been expanded from S$5 billion to S$6.5 billion. In addition, two new iEdge Singapore Next 50 indices were launched in September, raising the profile of small- and mid-cap firms. These measures are expected to improve market liquidity and broaden investor participation beyond traditional blue-chip stocks.
“In the short term, volatility stemming from the Middle East conflict, together with stagflation concerns, could make markets challenging to navigate,” said Mr Gidon Jerome Kessel, group head, Deposit and Wealth Management, UOB. “Quality Singapore and Asian dividend equities could be added for portfolio diversification and income benefits in the longer term.”
EQUITY INCOME: BALANCING STABLE RETURNS WITH POTENTIAL GROWTH
As market conditions change, fund managers are reassessing their portfolio strategies. Earnings, once easily derived from fixed income and cash, have become less predictable amid shifting interest rate expectations. Meanwhile, relying solely on equities for growth can expose investors to volatility and affect those seeking more stable returns.
One strategy gaining traction is equity income investing, which combines income generation with capital growth. The JPMorgan Singapore & Asia Equity Income Fund – launched under the EQDP – follows this approach.
“Investors in Singapore are looking for solutions that can generate sustainable income without giving up the long-term benefits of equities,” said Ms Pauline Ng, head of ASEAN Equities at JPMorgan Asset Management and part of the fund’s management team. “Our approach aims to deliver income from multiple diversified sources while retaining significant exposure to Singapore and Asian equities for long-term capital appreciation.”
In addition to dividend income, a disciplined options overlay on a small portion of the portfolio is used to help enhance income while smoothing the equity experience. The portfolio includes a selective allocation to small- and mid-cap names in Singapore, and is broadly positioned across sectors including financials, technology, communication services and real estate.
“The fund’s balance of Singapore and Asian equities helps clients gain access to the EQDP’s potential benefits while participating in Asia’s growth,” said Mr Kessel. “This diversified approach can support more consistent returns across market cycles and strengthen portfolio resilience over the long term.”
A LONG-TERM INVESTMENT PERSPECTIVE
With global uncertainty likely to persist, resilience remains key. Investors may benefit from focusing on long-term fundamentals rather than reacting to short-term movements.
A strategy that balances income and growth can help smooth returns over time. The challenge lies in identifying where these opportunities are – and Singapore and Asia could be among the markets to watch.
Learn more about the JPMorgan Singapore & Asia Equity Income Fund.
JPMorgan Singapore & Asia Equity Income Fund is the marketing name of JPMorgan Funds – Singapore and Asia Equity Income Fund.
This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
This publication is for general information only and shall not be regarded as an offer, recommendation, solicitation or advice to buy or sell any investment product. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person. While care has been taken, the UOB Group makes no representation or warranty as to accuracy or completeness and accepts no liability for any loss arising from reliance on this publication.
Any description of investment products is subject in its entirety to the terms of the relevant investment product and, where applicable, its prospectus or constituting document. Nothing herein constitutes financial, legal, tax or other advice. If in doubt, you should consult your own professional advisers about issues discussed herein. If you do not wish to seek such advice, consider carefully whether any product mentioned is suitable for you.
Investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. Income, dividends or distributions are not guaranteed, and past performance is not indicative of future results.