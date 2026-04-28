Income opportunities shift to Singapore and Asia amid market volatility

Geopolitical tensions have once again created unpredictable markets. Conflict in the Middle East, alongside lingering uncertainty over interest rates, has heightened volatility and made investors wary. The familiar dilemma has returned: how to stay invested for growth while still generating a stable source of income.

Even so, Asia’s long-term growth outlook remains intact. Buoyed by the Straits Times Index (STI)’s record run over the past 12 months, Singapore fund managers are cautiously upbeat about the STI’s performance in the year ahead. Their confidence also extends to major Asian economies such as China, Taiwan and India, due to their central role in global tech supply chains and rising domestic demand.

For Singapore investors, the challenge is not just finding growth but sustaining it. This means identifying opportunities, navigating sharp market swings and maintaining a steady income stream. One approach is to combine multiple sources of return while tapping key structural drivers shaping local and regional markets.

ASIA’S GROWTH OUTLOOK IS RESILIENT

Much of the optimism around Asia is tied to its strong position in fast-growing sectors such as technology and innovation. An industry report estimated that about 75 per cent of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity is concentrated in East Asia, with the most advanced chips produced in Taiwan and South Korea. This puts the region at the centre of developments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced manufacturing.

At the same time, Asia Pacific is the world’s largest consumer base and could surpass North America as the biggest contributor to global private consumption by 2035. China, India and Southeast Asia are expected to drive this shift, supported by population growth, increasing affluence and urbanisation.