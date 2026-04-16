The infrastructure powering the next generation of autonomous buildings

In a growing number of offices, schools and residential developments, systems are already making real-time adjustments throughout the day. Blinds respond to changing light conditions, air-conditioning adapts to occupancy levels and lifts flag maintenance needs when sensors detect early signs of wear.

These are no longer isolated smart features. They represent a fundamental shift towards autonomous buildings – environments designed to optimise performance with minimal human intervention, supported by artificial intelligence (AI)-driven decision-making and remote oversight.

While the technology to enable this is already in place, infrastructure has often been a limiting factor. Achieving autonomy requires infrastructure capable of processing and securing continuous streams of data reliably. For technology leaders, this goes beyond deploying sensors or dashboards. Connectivity, computing, security and data orchestration must operate as a unified system, built for AI workflows from the outset.

A PARTNERSHIP BUILT FOR THIS MOMENT

This vision underpins the partnership between Tata Communications and Johnson Controls. Tata Communications’ Digital Fabric provides the secure digital backbone for global systems, integrating connectivity, edge computing, cloud platforms and embedded security. Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue platform brings building intelligence to life, automating the management of core building systems, including heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), fire safety and access control. Together, they bring the infrastructure needed to enable autonomous environments across global portfolios.

“Buildings are becoming smarter and more connected, with adaptive systems designed to deliver sustainability, comfort and operational efficiency,” said Mr Gerald Wong, managing director of Digital Solutions Asia Pacific at Johnson Controls. “Intelligent buildings are only as smart as the infrastructure that supports them. This is where Tata Communications’ Digital Fabric comes in.”

It is a partnership grounded in complementary strengths. Mr Amitabh Sarkar, vice-president and head of Asia Pacific at Tata Communications, added: “Together, we bridge operational technology and enterprise IT – bringing building systems, connectivity and cloud platforms into a single, secure architecture that enables intelligent, connected environments.”