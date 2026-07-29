The infrastructure question every AI strategy must answer

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be dominating boardroom discussions, but companies are discovering a less obvious constraint: Their infrastructure is not ready for it.

While 77 per cent of global enterprise leaders see AI as a board-level priority, only 29 per cent say their infrastructure can support it at scale, according to a report by Tata Communications and Bloomberg Media Studios.

For Mr Amitabh Sarkar, Tata Communications’ vice-president and head of Asia Pacific and Japan (Enterprise), the findings point to a widening gap between enterprise ambition and readiness. “Infrastructure is no longer a backend concern. It’s now a CEO agenda,” he said.

The challenge, he argued, is not a lack of AI ambition, but the complexity of the environments in which AI must operate.