Inside Eco Botanic, as the township in Johor’s Iskandar Puteri enters a new chapter

For years, interest in cross-border living has ebbed and flowed with market cycles, exchange rates and commuting realities. But more recently, a shift has taken place. Some Singaporeans are looking beyond the island not simply for affordability, but for qualities less common in urban living: space, lower density and daily proximity to greenery.

Across the Causeway in Johor’s Iskandar Puteri, Eco Botanic reflects this mindset. Over more than a decade, the township has grown into a self-sustaining community shaped around liveability. Its location near Tuas Second Link keeps Singapore within easy reach, while its planning philosophy prioritises openness, walkability and a slower pace of life.

Now entering a new phase of development, Eco Botanic offers a timely look at how cross-border living is emerging as an alternative way to think about home.