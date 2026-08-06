Inside Simmons’ new sleep gallery at Changi City Point
Drawing inspiration from the coastal feel of Singapore’s east, the brand’s largest showroom here brings together its widest range of mattresses, bedding and accessories under one roof.
From afternoon naps to a full night’s sleep, getting enough rest can be a challenge for busy city dwellers. In Southeast Asia – one of the world’s most sleep-deprived regions – more consumers are willing to invest in quality mattresses as they become more aware of the importance of sleep, said Mr Kazuhiro Futatsuya, president of Simmons and CEO of Simmons Asia.
Mr Futatsuya was in Singapore for the launch of Simmons Gallery Changi City Point, the brand’s largest showroom here. Designed around a coastal living concept, the gallery showcases Simmons mattresses – including its made-in-Japan BackCare e-Ion Series and Beautyrest collections – as well as a full range of bedding and lifestyle accessories.
Mr Futatsuya said consumers in Southeast Asia are looking for more than comfort. “They want mattresses that provide proper support, minimise partner disturbance and offer long-lasting durability,” he said.
“This presents Simmons with an opportunity to offer products that combine proven innovation, Japanese craftsmanship and decades of sleep expertise to meet these evolving expectations.”
THE ENGINEERING BEHIND BETTER SLEEP
A mattress may look simple from the outside, but much of its design lies hidden beneath the surface.
At the centre of many of the brand’s mattresses is Simmons’ Original Pocketed Coil, a technology it has used for more than a century. Each coil is individually wrapped, allowing it to respond independently to pressure.
The design supports spinal alignment while reducing motion transfer, so movement on one side of the bed is less likely to disturb the other sleeper. Simmons calls this its “do-not-disturb” benefit, which is designed for couples with different sleep habits or schedules.
Each barrel-shaped coil is also pre-compressed and made from premium high-tensile steel supplied by Nippon Steel. The same type of steel is used in bridge construction and piano wire for grand pianos. The design is intended to provide resilience, support and durability.
Simmons takes pride in its quality and craftsmanship, focusing on support and comfort. “Our consistency builds confidence,” said Mr Futatsuya. “The Simmons Japan Quality Assurance reflects our commitment to rigorous manufacturing standards, precision engineering and consistent product performance.”
Before reaching customers, Simmons mattresses undergo several tests. These include the Cornell University Indentation Test, which measures durability, and a rollator test using a 109kg steel drum to simulate about 10 years of use and assess structural stability.
Simmons fully imports mattresses from its wholly owned factories in Japan, China and Thailand. “No matter where each factory is, they follow the same strict quality assurance standards as we have in Japan,” said Mr Futatsuya.
HOTEL-LIKE COMFORT AT HOME
The new gallery is next to Expo MRT station, which is served by the East-West and Downtown Lines. It is also easily accessible to residents in the area, as well as visitors and people working around Singapore Expo, Changi Business Park and Changi Airport.
The location expands Simmons’ retail presence in Singapore’s east, beyond its stores in the central and western regions.
Inside, the gallery evokes a sunlit home by the sea, with wave-like architectural details. A custom line-art drawing also depicts international hotels in Singapore that use Simmons mattresses, while the showroom recreates the comfort of a luxury hotel stay.
That theme extends to the Beautyrest Signature Collection, which includes the Reef Water Supreme and Marina Bay Supreme mattresses. Inspired by Sentosa’s coast and Singapore’s waterfront, the two models are designed to bring hotel-like sleep comfort into the home.
Both use Simmons Original Pocketed Coil technology, together with CoolGel foam and latex for breathability. Tencel fibres provide a softer surface, while Seaqual fabric is made from plastic recovered from the ocean.
Mr Futatsuya said the use of such materials is part of the company’s wider effort to consider sustainability in product development and manufacturing.
With more consumers paying attention to how sleep affects physical health, mental well-being and everyday performance, Simmons plans to continue innovating in areas such as personalised comfort and advanced support systems, he added.
“For Simmons, innovation has never been about introducing technology for its own sake,” Mr Futatsuya said. “It’s about combining meaningful engineering with Japanese quality and craftsmanship to help people sleep better.”
Visit Simmons Gallery Changi City Point to explore its coastal living-inspired space and mattress collections. Exclusive opening specials are now available until Aug 16.