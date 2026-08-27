Inside the technologies reshaping healthcare in Asia

An artificial intelligence (AI) system that can spot polyps during an endoscopy. An anaesthesia breathing circuit made with sugarcane-based bioplastic. Exoskeletons that can support rehabilitation – and reduce physical strain at work.

These are among the technologies visitors can expect to see when four exhibitions spanning healthcare, medical manufacturing, rehabilitation and workplace safety come together at Marina Bay Sands next month.

The 16th edition of Medical Fair Asia 2026 will take place alongside the seventh Medical Manufacturing Asia 2026, the inaugural RehaCare Asia 2026 and the 15th Occupational Safety + Health Exhibition Asia 2026 (OS+H Asia).

Organised by Messe Dusseldorf Asia, the three medical exhibitions will feature more than 10,000 products and solutions from over 1,000 exhibitors across 40 countries and regions. OS+H Asia will also welcome 150 exhibitors from 20 countries.