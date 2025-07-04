An institution that nurtures creative explorers, not just achievers

As Taylor’s University continues to strengthen its standing in the QS World University Rankings, its vice-chancellor and president, Professor Barry Winn, is looking well beyond short-term gains. Core to his vision is a comprehensive 10-year plan aimed at transforming the Malaysian private university into a future-ready institution of global standing.

A key part of this transformation is a RM1.2 billion (S$364.8 million) investment to further develop the institution, including revitalising its lakeside campus in Subang Jaya. Planned upgrades include new sports facilities, state-of-the-art laboratories and student residences designed to meet the needs of its multicultural community.

Beyond infrastructure, the plan outlines strategic pillars to prepare Taylor’s students for a fast-paced, tech-driven world. These include a focus on transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence, as well as addressing global challenges like sustainability and an ageing population.

Prof Winn highlighted that the university’s focus is on nurturing students to become “creative explorers, not just achievers”.

“These days, you can pull out your phone and find answers instantly,” he said. “Our job is to help students think critically about challenges and apply knowledge in innovative ways – to create new ideas, not just recycle existing ones.”

Ranked the top private non-government-linked university in Southeast Asia, Taylor’s is currently placed at No 253 in the QS World University Rankings 2026, positioning it among the top 1 per cent of universities worldwide.