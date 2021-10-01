Intuitive, integrated and scalable solutions for the hybrid workforce

Amid prevailing uncertainty and frequent changes to the way we work, companies everywhere have placed a growing emphasis on employing solutions that can facilitate business continuity across a range of scenarios.

Whether work takes place at home, in the office or anywhere in between, it is evident that telecommuting and video conferencing will remain quintessential parts of the global business environment.

Be it to enable a digital workforce, streamline collaboration or rally better communication, organisations are adopting a video-first approach in order to reap the benefits of good virtual collaboration. Case in point – the global video conferencing market is expected to be valued at US$6.03 billion (S$8.05 billion) in 2021, compared to US$3.85 billion in 2019 – the year preceding the pandemic.

EXPANDING THE MEETING ROOM BEYOND FOUR WALLS

One major trend that has entered modern workspaces is the need for on-demand meetings. As we transit from remote-first to hybrid modes of work, hybrid meetings involving both online and offline participants are becoming more frequent.

Unfortunately, many solutions to hybrid meetings rely on outdated teleconferencing systems or the use of a single laptop in a meeting room. This presents a number of issues for unprepared teams, like some team members often going unheard or unseen during such meetings.

Enter Logitech’s Room Solutions – the Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. These plug-and-play, integrated video conferencing devices can launch meetings seamlessly, with or without a laptop. The Room Solutions also feature AI-powered camera adjustments and advanced audio engineering that enhance meeting dynamics by always keeping the video stream on the action and voice levels just right.

The Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini work well in small and large spaces to keep meetings productive. Both devices are platform-agnostic – integrated with familiar video conferencing platforms, such as Zoom Rooms and Microsoft Teams Rooms, that many employees commonly use in offices worldwide.

GETTING AS CLOSE TO ‘IN-PERSON’ AS POSSIBLE

A common issue with many video calls is that sense of distance you feel when speaking to your colleagues, exacerbated by blurry video feeds and poor audio from built-in laptop cameras. Low-resolution video streams and poor sound quality can disrupt meetings.

This feeling of disconnect can have a negative bearing on team chemistry and rattle the flow of communication during essential meetings. A high-resolution stream may not be able to fully replicate the banter and interaction of a face-to-face team meeting, but it can vastly improve the experience.

A high-resolution webcam equipped with a good lens makes a difference in other ways. For instance, it may be easier to pick up on a client’s subtle non-verbal cues during a video presentation. This gives you a better idea of how your presentation is going, and how you can adapt your approach.

If you need to showcase a physical sample, this will be much easier to do with a webcam that has good optical performance. Your audience will have a better idea of what your product is and how it works. In an age where online meetings are the norm, this could make the difference between nailing your presentation and sealing the deal or logging off with your tail between your legs.

Crystal-clear video streaming, such as that enabled by the Logitech Brio Webcam, can help team members feel like they’re talking to a real person – not just pixels on a screen.

Boasting superb resolution, frame rate, colour and detail, the webcam also comes with a host of other features, including autofocus, 5x HD zoom and an adjustable field of view to make sure your video stream is picture-perfect.