iPlant Manager: Keeping buildings smart while driving sustainability

In our hot and humid environment, air-conditioning technology is essential for health, productivity and equipment maintenance. In a world faced with climate change, however, the need for more environmentally friendly and sustainable cooling technologies is becoming dire.

That is why Daikin is committed to developing cost- and energy-efficient solutions that are easy to maintain and operate. Its next-generation chiller plant optimisation solution, iPlant Manager, is designed to ensure that the chiller plant room’s air-conditioning equipment performs at its best throughout its operating cycle consistently.

Incorporating advanced technologies such as performance feedback loop operating logic and machine learning capabilities, iPlant Manager enables real-time comparisons of the plant room’s actual operating efficiency versus the most ideal operating conditions. This allows iPlant Manager to obtain maximum energy savings from chiller plant systems.

Utilising advanced data analytics, iPlant Manager can also quickly detect faults, subpar performance and system degeneration for quick remedial action, ensuring that the system operates optimally at all times.

A SINGLE SYNERGISTIC SYSTEM

Upon installation, iPlant Manager – which is easily configurable – connects to a building’s chiller plant equipment and begins to churn out complete measurements of the plant room’s key components. These measurements can be accessed both locally and remotely via a user-friendly interface for the benefit of maintenance crew, facility owners and other stakeholders.

A continuous performance feedback loop powered by intelligent self-learning algorithms then begins. These algorithms calculate the real-time operating efficiencies of each chiller plant equipment and compares them against the achievable ideal operating efficiencies.

Based on the performance profile of each chiller plant unit, iPlant Manager performs adjustments and determines the best unit sequence to be activated automatically, resulting in immediate energy and cost savings.

Daikin’s iPlant Manager can be operated as a standalone system or be natively integrated into a new or existing building management system interface via the Niagara Framework automation platform.

A GREENER, MORE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION

Green buildings have gone far beyond merely planting more greenery in the vicinity. These days, buildings are aiming for net-zero status – meaning that they produce enough power to match their own consumption. One way to do so is to optimise their existing cooling systems to ensure maximum efficiency and savings on energy consumption.

By 2030, the Singapore Green Building Masterplan aims to green 80 per cent of buildings here, relying on the building energy performance data published by the Building Construction Authority (BCA) to provide benchmarks and best practices. As part of this effort, BCA in December last year raised the minimum energy performance requirements for new buildings as well as existing buildings that are undergoing a major retrofit.

Building owners that are targeting to achieve BCA’s Green Mark and Super Low Energy certification will benefit from iPlant Manager’s energy savings of up to 40 per cent, while still ensuring the physical comfort of occupants. Thanks to iPlant Manager’s improvement of chiller plant room efficiency, building owners can expect utilities, operating and maintenance costs to be pared to a minimum over time as well.

When it comes to driving sustainability and ensuring cool comfort at the same time, Daikin, with its energy-efficient, tech-enhanced solutions, is your partner.

Learn more about Daikin’s iPlant Manager and how it can cool your buildings in a greener way.