It’s the little things: Supporting small businesses through big changes

Small businesses occupy a special place in the hearts of many Singaporeans. A survey conducted in 2020 found that one in two consumers here preferred to shop at local businesses in order to help them recover from COVID-19’s financial impact. It’s clear that during one of the most difficult times in retail history, Singaporeans recognise that every bit counts and are putting their weight behind these community stalwarts.

This comes as no surprise since small businesses – especially those run by sole proprietors and families – have always been ready to offer customers recommendations and friendly advice on top of their products. By going the extra mile, these neighbourhood mainstays form precious connections with customers and preserve traditions that would otherwise be lost. Singapore would not be the same without them.

To support these small businesses – classed as having fewer than 20 employees – StarHub has designated Aug 10 as Small Business Day. It has also produced three short films highlighting the struggles, hopes and dreams of three beloved local businesses: Lucky Star Hair Dressing Salon, Bugis Street Chuen Chuen Chicken Rice, and Lian Hin Tailor.

For Mr Palani Tamilselvam, the owner of Lucky Star Hair Dressing Salon, making his customers look good is only one aspect of his work: “I don’t just cut hair. I talk to my customers, I crack jokes, ask about their families, and their well-being. It’s like a close relationship – we build it up generation after generation. It’s beyond service.”

Similarly, Mdm Yong Fong of Bugis Street Chuen Chuen Chicken Rice – who is Mr Oh’s mother – highlights the fact that some of its customers have been dining at the stall for over four decades. “From the time they were dating! Now they bring their grandchildren to eat here too,” she declared. “ Perhaps it’s because our chicken rice tastes like home.”

Mr Cha Ah Kau, the 82-year-old veteran behind Lian Hin Tailor, echoed similar sentiments: “Many of my customers have been with us since they were young. As a tailor, the most important thing is to be accommodating. You have to have a good attitude and good service, and to always ensure the customers are satisfied. When you work, you have to pour your heart into every part of the process – that’s my secret.”

THE SMALL BUSINESSES CHAMPION