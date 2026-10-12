Is joint pain just part of ageing? What to know about osteoarthritis

Five minutes. That was about as long as Mrs Jenny Soh* could walk before the pain in her knees forced her to stop.

For more than a decade, the 56-year-old homemaker had lived with worsening pain in both knees, which began after a knee injury in her late 30s.

She suffered from osteoarthritis, a progressive condition where the cartilage that cushions the joint gradually breaks down, leading to pain, stiffness and reduced function. Mrs Soh had put up with the pain for years and tried to manage the symptoms herself, including by taking supplements.

“I was hesitant to seek medical advice because I had heard mixed opinions from people,” she said.

By the time she saw a specialist, even standing for several minutes or leaving the house had become difficult. “I was scared to go anywhere alone. I could barely stand for five to seven minutes,” she said.

FEAR AND MISCONCEPTION CAN DELAY TREATMENT

Such hesitation is not uncommon, said Dr Kelvin Tan, senior consultant and specialist orthopaedic surgeon at Singapore Sports and Orthopaedic Clinic. Uncertainty about treatment, as well as misconceptions about joint health, can sometimes lead people to delay seeking medical advice.